Interventions Lead Technical Authority

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

The Wells Technical Authority is an engineering SME capable of driving engineering best practices across the organization. The purpose of Wells Technical Authority is to apply technical expertise and innovation to establish a robust risk management framework that ensures the safe, efficient, and sustainable well construction and operations within our organization. Our mission is to continuously advance technical proficiency and promote a culture of proactive risk mitigation. By doing so, we safeguard our people, the environment, and our stakeholders' interests while optimizing well performance, reliability, and integrity.bpx has a vast resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. bpx Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Drive engineering consistency across wells organization

Develop competency program for completions and interventions engineers

Author and own technical bpx internal practices

Own and facilitate engineering best practice workshops

Facilitate drilling/Completions Basis of Design review (Wellhead, PPFG, Casing Design, completion Fluid, stimulation pressures, tubing design, barrier requirements, etc.)

Participate in complex well reviews

Provide bpx Wells Policy Guidance, research, clarifications

Deliver Operational support for complex well interventions, including snubbing operations

Participate in risk assessments for Drilling/Completions/Interventions/Production Operations

Work with well specific procedures (WSP) adherence to BPX wells Policy

Give Completions and Interventions SOP support

Facilitate bp SME interfaces

Provide risk management to the completions and interventions team

Essential Education

BS in Engineering

MS or Ph.D Engineering preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 10 years’ experience engineering experience in highly technical, complex, and challenging upstream environments. Preference for completion and intervention experience.

Extensive knowledge of stress check, and sound working knowledge of well cat and Landmark modeling products.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in Permian, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford basins

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000 - $230,000.



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

