Interventions Lead Technical Authority

  • Location United States of America - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ070903
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Wells Group


Job Summary:

The Wells Technical Authority is an engineering SME capable of driving engineering best practices across the organization. The purpose of Wells Technical Authority is to apply technical expertise and innovation to establish a robust risk management framework that ensures the safe, efficient, and sustainable well construction and operations within our organization. Our mission is to continuously advance technical proficiency and promote a culture of proactive risk mitigation. By doing so, we safeguard our people, the environment, and our stakeholders' interests while optimizing well performance, reliability, and integrity.

bpx has a vast resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. bpx Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities 

  • Drive engineering consistency across wells organization
  • Develop competency program for completions and interventions engineers
  • Author and own technical bpx internal practices
  • Own and facilitate engineering best practice workshops
  • Facilitate drilling/Completions Basis of Design review (Wellhead, PPFG, Casing Design, completion Fluid, stimulation pressures, tubing design, barrier requirements, etc.)
  • Participate in complex well reviews
  • Provide bpx Wells Policy Guidance, research, clarifications
  • Deliver Operational support for complex well interventions, including snubbing operations
  • Participate in risk assessments for Drilling/Completions/Interventions/Production Operations
  • Work with well specific procedures (WSP) adherence to BPX wells Policy
  • Give Completions and Interventions SOP support
  • Facilitate bp SME interfaces
  • Provide risk management to the completions and interventions team

Essential Education 

  • BS in Engineering  
  • MS or Ph.D Engineering preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements 

  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience engineering experience in highly technical, complex, and challenging upstream environments. Preference for completion and intervention experience.
  • Extensive knowledge of stress check, and sound working knowledge of well cat and Landmark modeling products. 

Desirable Criteria 

  • Experience in Permian, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford basins

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000 - $230,000.


*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Coiled Tubing Operations, Common process for wells activities, Completion Fluids, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling Equipments, Equipment integrity assurance, Fluid Simulation, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management Assessment, Risk Management Strategies, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 1 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

