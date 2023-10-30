Interventions Lead Technical Authority

Entity:Production & Operations
The Wells Technical Authority is an engineering SME capable of driving engineering best practices across the organization. The purpose of Wells Technical Authority is to apply technical expertise and innovation to establish a robust risk management framework that ensures the safe, efficient, and sustainable well construction and operations within our organization. Our mission is to continuously advance technical proficiency and promote a culture of proactive risk mitigation. By doing so, we safeguard our people, the environment, and our stakeholders' interests while optimizing well performance, reliability, and integrity.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000 - $230,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Coiled Tubing Operations, Common process for wells activities, Completion Fluids, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling Equipments, Equipment integrity assurance, Fluid Simulation, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management Assessment, Risk Management Strategies, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 1 more}
