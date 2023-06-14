This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing advanced knowledge of a wells interventions & integrity specialism to assist the planning and execution of wells interventions to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for providing advanced knowledge of a wells interventions & integrity specialism to assist the planning and execution of wells interventions to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



A new exciting job opportunity has arisen for an Interventions Specialist - Wireline to join us.

In Wells, we have a vision to be the operator of choice in the basins in which we choose to operate. Safe, reliable, and competitive well operations are critical to be able to achieve this vision.

The Interventions Specialist – Wireline works in the Wells Solutions team and is responsible for providing the engineering expertise to support the businesses’ delivery of well intervention designs, planning and execution that meets safety, technical and business objectives and in conformance with all BP practices and procedures.

Whilst the primary focus of this role is wireline (slick-line, braided-line, electric-line) the specialist will also work across all intervention fronts including pumping, coiled tubing, hydraulic workover, rig workover, and stimulation.

Please note this is a UK (Sunbury or Aberdeen) or USA (Houston) based role with infrequent requirement to travel.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide interventions engineering and operational solutions to businesses with primary focus on wireline but covering all intervention methods and operations.

Document and validate lessons learned to be incorporated into future intervention designs, systems, or operations across all of wells.

Creating knowledge summaries based on events, lessons learned and best practices for a single source of information.

Participate in peer reviews and peer assists as a member of the review team.

Support businesses by leading or participating in NPT investigations.

Identify interventions technology needs and progress same with vendors.

Efficiently and consistently applies wells standards, procedures, and practices as well as the appropriate engineering tools with daily tasks and projects.

Essential Education:

University degree in relevant engineering subject (or evuivalent).

Essential Experience and Job requirements:

A very strong understanding of Well Interventions is a must for the role with a particular emphasis towards wireline activity sets. A high degree of Slick-line, E-Line, proficiency is expected in addition to a strong understanding of Coiled tubing, Completion Design, Process Safety, Flow assurance and Subsea systems that impact well operations.

Well Interventions background, significant experience and demonstrable track record across various operating environments (e.g., land, offshore (dry / wet tree) based intervention).

The individual should have a strong knowledge of the critical Engineering skills that impact successful outcomes for intervention operations and have a demonstrated track record of managing operational delivery as a lead engineer.

Track record and Core skills in Intervention Engineering, wireline including knowledge of perforating design, well isolation options, and the application, selection, and engineering behind wireline tools.

Skillful with the application of interventions software such as Cerberus.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across teams.

Ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through focused effort and networking.

Desirable criteria:

Self-motivated with ability to prioritize own activity and guide others to focus on tasks that manage risk and right size solutions within a compliance framework.

Generates new ideas, identifies trends or patterns based on previous experiences, recognizes and acts on opportunities.

Has the confidence, knowledge and understanding to challenge long held assumptions.

Able to identify and solve non routine problems in own or other disciplines, and able to recognize when consultation is needed.

Through day-to-day work develops co-operative relationships with key contacts essential to get the job done.

Able to learn and adapt to BP working environment, reach out for help and take ownership of developing deep understanding in BP company policies and practices.

Comfortable coaching technical support without control or accountability for final decision.

Ability to performance manage projects and support timely solutions.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



