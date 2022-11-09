Job summary
Responsible for coordinating activities of a team and providing Engineering Leadership to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Role Synopsis:
The Interventions Team Leader will be leading an elite team of well site leaders, contractors, and engineers to perform well intervention activities, frac hit mitigation, and well integrity activities with a focus on reducing the HSE risks of performing this work while improving operating efficiency. You will use existing data-collection tools to analyze performance, handle resource allocation, implement root cause failure analysis, and beat performance targets. You will lead daily control of work, workover planning and execution including rod pump, gas lift, and plunger installation and repairs, wireline surveillance, coil tubing and lateral cleanouts, and frac hit mitigation. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing cost of failures, well work related non-productive time, production deferment, and workover expenses, while handling HSE risks and removing hazards from the business. You will optimize current work processes, develop or improve SOPs and checklists, train employees, handle third-party contractors, and verify field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.
Key Accountabilities:
The Interventions TL role is demanding and ambitious and therefore requires an individual who has well developed social skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Haynesville Operations
- Responsible for encouraging the safety culture of the Interventions Team through personal behaviors, standards, verifications & coaching
- Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues.
- Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply findings to our business.
- Ensure delivery of the production / project component of the asset business plan
- Provide daily leadership to well intervention activities
- Ensure compliance with the BPX Wells Policy, internal wellwork best practices and well control fundamentals
- Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required
- Monitor training & development needs and confirm proficiency of Interventions Team
- Prioritize & plan project implementation to maximize benefit to the business
- Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares and materials for effective implementation of interventions.
- Actively seek and share work practices within the Haynesville but also across bpx to improve performance of the team and business
- Deliver business objectives in alignment with bpx policies, procedures and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS, BPX Wells Policy)
- Drive sustainable cost improvement and value-generation by engaging with and capturing feedback from PEs and field operations regarding workover planning, execution, and results following handover back to field Ops team.
Essential experience and job requirements:
- Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance
- Demonstrated success in leading or influencing teams
- Proven ability to problem solve
- Ability to learn from new insights and apply solutions to add value
- Overcome obstacles with a driven desire to succeed
- Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives
- Take responsibility and ownership of business performance
- Share knowledge and collaborate with others for the good of the business
- Keep commitments, listen to others and authentically support change
- Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development
- Well Control Certification
- BS in Engineering
- 10+ years of experience (in well work and production engineering)