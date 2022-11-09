Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team and providing Engineering Leadership to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Role Synopsis:

The Interventions Team Leader will be leading an elite team of well site leaders, contractors, and engineers to perform well intervention activities, frac hit mitigation, and well integrity activities with a focus on reducing the HSE risks of performing this work while improving operating efficiency. You will use existing data-collection tools to analyze performance, handle resource allocation, implement root cause failure analysis, and beat performance targets. You will lead daily control of work, workover planning and execution including rod pump, gas lift, and plunger installation and repairs, wireline surveillance, coil tubing and lateral cleanouts, and frac hit mitigation. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing cost of failures, well work related non-productive time, production deferment, and workover expenses, while handling HSE risks and removing hazards from the business. You will optimize current work processes, develop or improve SOPs and checklists, train employees, handle third-party contractors, and verify field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.

Key Accountabilities:

The Interventions TL role is demanding and ambitious and therefore requires an individual who has well developed social skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Haynesville Operations

Responsible for encouraging the safety culture of the Interventions Team through personal behaviors, standards, verifications & coaching

Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues.

Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply findings to our business.

Ensure delivery of the production / project component of the asset business plan

Provide daily leadership to well intervention activities

Ensure compliance with the BPX Wells Policy, internal wellwork best practices and well control fundamentals

Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

Monitor training & development needs and confirm proficiency of Interventions Team

Prioritize & plan project implementation to maximize benefit to the business

Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares and materials for effective implementation of interventions.

Actively seek and share work practices within the Haynesville but also across bpx to improve performance of the team and business

Deliver business objectives in alignment with bpx policies, procedures and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS, BPX Wells Policy)

Drive sustainable cost improvement and value-generation by engaging with and capturing feedback from PEs and field operations regarding workover planning, execution, and results following handover back to field Ops team.

Essential experience and job requirements: