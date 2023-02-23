Job summary

The Interventions & Completions Engineer will report to the Completion Engineering Manager. This role will work with engineering, subsurface, operations as well as the field organization to manage and deliver highly complex completion and well interventions operations. The position is responsible for planning, design, and execution of wells. Due to the high pace and volume of the development, this challenging workload will require an experienced individual with a strong operational and technical background to keep up with pace of activity while pushing design evolution.





Key Responsibilities: This role is accountable for the planning, design, and execution of well completion projects and complex well interventions and fostering multi-disciplinary collaboration

Work with asset, completions, and productions team to manage complex interventions and minimize deferment

Evaluate new technology, field trials, optimizations and present analysis and learnings to cross-functional teams

Evaluate and optimize wellbore designs with input from drilling and production

Facilitate learning’s from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with input from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and/or BU Area Managers

Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement

Aid the asset team in BP's environmental aims, particularly in low carbon technology and produced water recycling

Lead decision making, planning, and forecasting for wells with input from all affected teams

Support PSCM and Execution Team in supplier performance management

Manage project cost cycle through AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution

This role is responsible for actively supporting ongoing operations

Deliver timely and accurate completions and interventions programs that are in conformance with applicable policies, standards, process, and regulations

Work closely with field staff and WSL and follow daily activity of all assigned wells

Actively monitor operational data and progress to identify leading indicators of issues and optimization opportunities

Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSL's and participate in operational calls

Communicate directly and effectively with field staff, WSL, superintendent, and management when unplanned well challenges arise

Mentor and assist fellow completions and interventions engineers in planning and execution challenges

Help aid in incident investigations as assigned

Support ongoing completions activity set as assigned

Make regular field visits to operations to expand personal development and foster relationship with field personnel Preferred Qualifications: Minimum of 10 years’ experience in completions or well intervention engineering, preferred experience dealing with complex well interventions operations and remediations

Extensive operational planning and execution experience with coil tubing, workover, snubbing and wireline for unconventional onshore wellbores

Skilled in analyzing and troubleshooting unconventional well performance and complex interventions, remedial cementing, casing evaluation and diagnostics, refrac design and execution

Experience working in multi-disciplinary development teams

Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $173,000-$248,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.