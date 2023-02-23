Site traffic information and cookies

Interventions &amp; Completions Engineer

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145844BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Interventions & Completions Engineer will report to the Completion Engineering Manager. This role will work with engineering, subsurface, operations as well as the field organization to manage and deliver highly complex completion and well interventions operations. The position is responsible for planning, design, and execution of wells. Due to the high pace and volume of the development, this challenging workload will require an experienced individual with a strong operational and technical background to keep up with pace of activity while pushing design evolution.


Key Responsibilities:
  • This role is accountable for the planning, design, and execution of well completion projects and complex well interventions and fostering multi-disciplinary collaboration
  • Work with asset, completions, and productions team to manage complex interventions and minimize deferment
  • Evaluate new technology, field trials, optimizations and present analysis and learnings to cross-functional teams
  • Evaluate and optimize wellbore designs with input from drilling and production
  • Facilitate learning’s from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with input from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and/or BU Area Managers
  • Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement
  • Aid the asset team in BP's environmental aims, particularly in low carbon technology and produced water recycling
  • Lead decision making, planning, and forecasting for wells with input from all affected teams
  • Support PSCM and Execution Team in supplier performance management
  • Manage project cost cycle through AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution
  • This role is responsible for actively supporting ongoing operations
  • Deliver timely and accurate completions and interventions programs that are in conformance with applicable policies, standards, process, and regulations
  • Work closely with field staff and WSL and follow daily activity of all assigned wells
  • Actively monitor operational data and progress to identify leading indicators of issues and optimization opportunities
  • Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSL's and participate in operational calls
  • Communicate directly and effectively with field staff, WSL, superintendent, and management when unplanned well challenges arise
  • Mentor and assist fellow completions and interventions engineers in planning and execution challenges
  • Help aid in incident investigations as assigned
  • Support ongoing completions activity set as assigned
  • Make regular field visits to operations to expand personal development and foster relationship with field personnel
Preferred Qualifications:
  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience in completions or well intervention engineering, preferred experience dealing with complex well interventions operations and remediations
  • Extensive operational planning and execution experience with coil tubing, workover, snubbing and wireline for unconventional onshore wellbores
  • Skilled in analyzing and troubleshooting unconventional well performance and complex interventions, remedial cementing, casing evaluation and diagnostics, refrac design and execution
  • Experience working in multi-disciplinary development teams
  • Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $173,000-$248,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

