Interventions & Integrity Engineer

Job summary

About bp

Role Synopsis

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future.We seek to run safe and reliable operations across all our businesses, supported by leading brands and technologies, to deliver high-quality products and services that meet our customers’ needs.Well-adapted execution of our strategy is helping improve our underlying performance, assemble opportunities for further growth, generate attractive returns and build a more resilient business that is better able to withstand a range of market conditions; and build opportunities for future growth. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together!The Interventions and Integrity Engineer is responsible for preparing well intervention plans, risk assessments, design, and written procedures to help the region safely and efficiently deliver production targets, developing knowledge of how best to conduct intervention and integrity activities in line with relevant internal and external policies, procedures, and local regulations. The successful candidate will lead the region in completing safe, reliable and compliant well intervention and integrity activities.

What you will deliver:

Progresses multiple work fronts, documents appropriate well barriers in written procedures, and supervises well activities to lead engineering support during job execution.

Ensures a suitable Statement of Requirements is prepared for a proposed well activity (well work, well surveillance, or well integrity job) through collaboration with related functions, and coordinates with the operations team to assure understanding and support for the job.

Develop optimal well intervention plans and procedures that meet SoR objectives. Efficiently and consistently applies functional standards, procedures, and practices, as well as the appropriate engineering tools, during daily tasks and projects.

Drive and deliver Interventions detailed well design planning permitting, procedures, and operations to assure compliance with local regulations and conformance with BP standards.

Identify well control and process safety risks, preventions, mitigations, and self-verification expectations in well design / operations.

Research well history information and leads / supports hazard assessments during job design to help prepare engineering solutions to achieve complex job objectives.

Facilitate, drive, document MOCs, HAZOPs, risk assessments, and / or deviations as needed.

Lead Engineering self-verification and oversight, well-specific Risk Register development including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations, design documents.

Conduct rig / yard visits as needed.

Embed and support engineering standardization and continuous improvement through utilization of global best practices, after action reviews, regional learnings capture / sharing / implementation.

Lead engineering support during job planning and execution, and support delivery of safe and efficient activities.

Track well intervention operational performance (cost/schedule/quality) against targets.

Lead / follow up on well execution and planning learnings, investigations, equipment issues /failures.

Works towards demonstrating required technical competences for interventions and integrity engineering and a broad understanding of the wells Operations Management System, Well Intervention Common Process, and principles and practices of Well Control.

Supports in detailing appropriate well barriers in written procedures and goes to the well site or vessel to provide engineering support during job execution.

Coordinates with senior team members, as well as closely related teams and contractors, to makes sure they understand front-end loading and support requirements needed for efficient Well Activity Workflow.

Supports senior colleagues in the technical coaching and development of engineers.

Essential Education and Job Requirements

Educated to a Bachelor of Science or higher in an engineering field.

At least 8 years of experience in integrity, interventions, completions, or petroleum related engineering

Background in wireline interventions.

Desirable Experience

Experience with subsea interventions systems.

Understand or experience with riserless intervention systems.

Background in stimulation design and diversion.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!