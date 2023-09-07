Interventions and Integrity Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

We are hiring Interventions & Integrity Engineer in bp AGT! Would you like to join our team and be an integral part of the Production Delivery Unit? A great opportunity for wells engineer to support the delivery of well integrity management! You will act as technical contact for well equipment and well integrity management and report to the Well Intervention & Integrity Engineering Discipline Manager.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



We are hiring Interventions & Integrity Engineer in bp AGT!Would you like to join our team and be an integral part of the Production Delivery Unit?A great opportunity for wells engineer to support the delivery of well integrity management!You will act as technical contact for well equipment and well integrity management and report to the Well Intervention & Integrity Engineering Discipline Manager.



Key Accountabilities:

Identify, assess and manage well integrity issues to maintain strong barriers to well integrity risk and maximize well availability

Maintain accurate well integrity data and barrier schematics in applicable systems in support of effective performance management and risk communication

Maintain applicable Equipment Strategies for well equipment inspection, maintenance & testing, and act as competent person in the work deferral process

Plan and execute well interventions and integrity activities in any of its types (i.e., surveillance, base protection, rate adding and integrity management work)

Provide technical and operational support during job execution

Research well history information and prepares engineering solutions to achieve complex job objectives

Efficiently and consistently applies wells standards, procedures, and practices as well as the appropriate engineering tools with daily tasks and projects

Input and maintain intervention and integrity data in digital applications

Assess and apply “New to Region” technologies and best practices in Well Integrity and Intervention Management and share outcomes with wider teams

Participate in Self-Verification and Contractor Oversight activities

Embed learning relating to investigations and anomalies and transfer well integrity knowledge to the wider Production, Wells and Subsurface Teams

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in engineering subject or equivalent technical degree

Essential skills and experience:

Minimum 5 years of oil & gas experience with emphasis on Well Integrity, Intervention, Completions, Petroleum Engineering and Production Operations

Minimum 3-years directly involved with field operations (practical and on-site experience)

Knowledge of well design, construction, and operation.

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment

Proven ability to assess risk and manage change effectively including facilitating appropriate forward plans

Ability to coach and mentor junior and less experienced staff

Desirable Criteria

Working knowledge of key governing documents related to Well Integrity Management and Wells Barriers

Knowledge of completion and intervention equipment and operation

Knowledge of production management workflows



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Equipment integrity assurance, Management of change, OMS and bp requirements, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Sand control design, Source control for wells, Subsea tree, Surface wellheads and xmas trees, Well barrier design, selection and construction, Well barrier operation, monitoring and maintenance, Well intervention pressure control, Well operations under extreme conditions, Well productivity, Well reliability



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.