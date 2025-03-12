Interventions and Integrity Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for a Well Interventions & Integrity Engineer to join our bp-TSI team in Pune, India!

From our Pune office, you will be supporting BP’s world-wide regional teams in successfully delivering production enhancing/protecting well activity (Well-work, well surveillance or well integrity work). The Well Interventions & Integrity Engineer (I&I E) is responsible for the designing, planning and delivery of programmes that comply with local regulations and conform with all bp Practices and Procedures. The I&I Engineer works with cross-functional peers in well engineering, well operations and subsurface to ensure intervention design, engineering and planning conforms to all project/business objectives. The I&I Engineer applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the workovers, completions, interventions and integrity processes and performs a leading role in a multi-discipline team responsible for selecting opportunities, planning and executing well work and interventions activity.

What you will deliver:

Assures suitable SoR is prepared for a proposed well activity in support of Safe, Reliable, and Compliant wells.

Researches well history information and develops engineering solutions to achieve complex job objectives.

Develops/reviews well activity programs.

Delivers well activity planning requirements consistent with well activity workflows (time & cost estimates, engineering studies, scheduling & resourcing, consents & permits, contractor & partner engagements etc)

Supports execution of operations (interventions engineering support, performance / cost tracking & reporting, contractor management, logistics support etc).

Applies wells standards, procedures and practices as well as appropriate engineering workflows and tools to daily tasks and projects.

Identifies and manages key risks in accordance with bp, contractor, and regulatory requirements.

Considers well control requirements at all stages of well activity execution and ensures appropriate documentation of well barriers in written procedures.

Reviews well activity performance against agreed KPIs; identifies, implements and shares lessons learned & best practices.

Coaches and mentors less experienced engineers.

Be a safety leader, creating a consistent safety culture built on a foundation of trust, caring for others and speaking up

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

University degree in Science / Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Minimum years of relevant experience:

6+ years of industry experience in well interventions, work-overs and/or well integrity

Must have experiences/skills:

A strong understanding of well interventions and integrity are a must for the role, with exposure to offshore based intervention, preferably with both platform and subsea activity sets.

A high degree of slick-line, E-Line and coiled tubing competency is expected, with snubbing/hydraulic work-over unit proficiency an advantage.

Knowledge of formation damage and techniques used in the industry to mitigate it.

Experience in subsea riser and riserless well intervention and stimulation operations

Understanding of completion design, process safety and flow assurance and application of subsea systems.

Ability to integrate with other disciplines, regions and deliver in multi-discipline teams

Experience in resolving performance issues with service providers and suppliers.

Well Control Accreditation at a Supervisory level for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Good to have experiences/skills:

The candidate should have a strong Well Interventions and Integrity background with demonstrable track record. This individual should have strong leadership skills with a track record as a Well Intervention Engineer.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



