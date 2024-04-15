Inventory Accounting Analyst (Fixed Term Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Execute day-to-day inventory accounting/settlements operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations.

Monitor inventory transactions and reports in ERP systems and reconcile inventory and inventory related accounts in the general ledger; review and ensure statutory reports are prepared in a timely manner.

Conduct monthly cost and/or stock reconciliations and balance sheet reconciliations where necessary.

Resolve all outstanding reconciliation issues on a timely basis.

Collaborate across the HVC team and with wider partner groups to drive the quick and accurate resolution of reconciliation issues: marketing supply negotiators, balance analysts, product schedulers, settlement analysts and transaction control staff. Business Unit's such as Trading & Shipping, Midstream, Refining; Commercial, Retail and significant interaction with 3rd party service providers.

Investigate and resolve physical inventory movement imbalances and differences.

Identify and resolve internal control gaps and root cause errors.

Manage inbound documents in accordance with the document control policy.

Ensure timely and accurate data storage, retrieval, maintenance and updates while maintaining data security.

Support external / internal audit and Internal Control reviews.

Ensure the generation of accurate and timely payment of / to third party and inter-company vendor/ customer invoices for goods received and related services on behalf of bpSA and in compliance with policies and procedures.

Perform review and verification of pricing and transaction volume including contract review and stock/sales/purchases ledger; calculate other charges and fees.

Monitor key reports and data to ensure that accounts are accurate and clean.

Act as a liaison with business finance, negotiators, schedulers, credit Treasury teams and third parties in identifying and resolving various issues including contract and movement entries, deal documentation review.

Assist with fuel tax (DAS), freight and ancillary payment processes and provisions.

Compile and process accrual entries for movements not processed in the system and cost variances.

Calculate, prepare and process month end journals and compile month end reports related to the area of accountability.

Provide cover for other Team members from time to time where required.

Assist with Ad-hoc requests from the business and support business projects.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Ensure continuous improvement in inventory and supply accounting operational processes, process simplification and compliance through utilisation of the key metrics and taking / recommending remediation action as required.

Maintain strong professional relationships with relevant internal partners and external stakeholders.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.