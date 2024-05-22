Job summary

Role Purpose

The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined products inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment.

Key Accountabilities

Identification and resolution of Interface errors adhering to less than 48 hrs. TAT. Handling B2B & B2C queries independently.

Reconciliation of exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause errors

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

quickly respond to changing circumstances.

tailor communication style to suit the audience

issues and reconciling items are at times complex and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

Mindset

Own your success

Responsible for delivering innovative business outcomes

Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery

Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future.

Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and technologies.

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experience

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Fosters cross-functional collaboration in support of One Finance

Digital first

Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field

5-8yrs of expereince

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

US

Desirable Criteria

Experience in handling scheduling application WinDMS.

Exposure to SAP interface queues, handling B2B & B2C queries.

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables

Educational background

Bachelor's degree in Business, Accounting, Finance, or related field.



