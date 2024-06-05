Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. We work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The Inventory Accounting Analyst will be responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services related to product costing and inventory management. Helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with bp's systems and requirements.

This position is located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City and currently working on Hybrid schedule, 3 days in office, 2 days remote.

Perform inventory management and accounting activities, collecting data and preparing statutory reports.

Calculate, validate & populate product costs in the system.

Analyze and update the Product Purchase Variances (PPV)

Monitor inventory transactions. Report and reconcile inventory accounts in general ledger; review and ensure statutory reports are prepared on time.

Carry out monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in a timely and accurate manner, in accordance with the group reporting manual and any other relevant standards.

Contribute to build internal control measures for inventory accounting. Identify root cause errors and find solutions.

Carry out balance sheet integrity and Cardex analysis for businesses.

Contribute to continuous improvement in accounting operational processes, such as process simplification and compliance using key metrics and taking /recommending remediation action as required.

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related fields

Strong experience in finance and accounting and at least 2 years of experience in Product Costing and Inventory Management

Portuguese and English intermediate level, oral & written. Proficiency will be tested during the recruitment process.

Solid understanding of Excel

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills to build relationships with relevant internal partners and external stakeholders.

Good organizational skills and excellent attention to detail.

Phenomenal teammate attitude and ability to interact at all levels.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.