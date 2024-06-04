Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Role Purpose

The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined product's inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying balancing items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment ​

Key Accountabilities

To Identify and resolve Interface errors adhering to less than 48 hrs SLA. TAT.

Resolving B2B & B2C queries independently.

Reconciliation of Buy & Sell, bulk (Terminal), and retail activity.

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

To Identify and resolve root cause errors and internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationship

Key Challenges

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Quickly respond to changing circumstances.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Issues and balancing items are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to tackle requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good interpersonal skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven record

Desirable Criteria

Experience in handling scheduling application WinDMS.

Exposure to SAP interface queues, handling B2B & B2C queries.

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables

Educational background

Bachelor's degree in Business, Accounting, Finance, or related field





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



