Inventory Accounting Analyst

Key Accountabilities

Identification and resolution of Interface errors adhering to less than 48 hrs. TAT. Handling B2B & B2C queries independently.

Reconciliation of exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause errors

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Quickly respond to changing circumstances;sues and reconciling items are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

Attitude

Own your success

Responsible for delivering innovative business outcomes

Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery

Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future.

Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and technologies.

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experience

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Fosters cross-functional collaboration in support of One Finance

Digital first

Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

4-5 years of experience.

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

Shifts : US Shifts

Desirable Criteria

Experience in handling scheduling application WinDMS.

Exposure to SAP interface queues, handling B2B & B2C queries.

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables