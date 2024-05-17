Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

2. Role Purpose

The Inventory Accounting Team Lead is responsible for the review and approval of crude and refined products inventory reconciliations for Refining & Marketing business. This includes approval of exchanges, 3rd party and proprietary terminals, pipelines, and in-transit truck & bulk locations. In addition the team lead reviews and approves weekly and monthly transportation invoices for payment.

The team lead is responsible for the review of monthly storage and handling fee accruals during month-end close. The team lead reviews and approves all exchange settlements as well as gain/loss, write offs and out of period adjustments within appropriate delegation. The team lead is responsible for delivering a successful close each month.

The team lead is responsible for driving the CI agenda for the team and actively demonstrating bp and the GBS’s core principles. The Inventory team works closely with Marketing Supply negotiators, Supply Balance Coordinators, Schedulers, Settlement Analysts, and Transaction Control.

There is also regular interaction with other BU’s such as Global Oil, Fuels Marketing, embedded Finance and Air bp as well as externally with our 3rd Party partners. This position will be responsible for leading a team of X analysts and supporting their day-to-day activities, including reconciliation and payment approvals, root cause analysis, identifying process improvement opportunities. This also includes mentoring, coaching, assisting with career development and performance appraisals.

This position will have decision making authority for developing a team, as well as coaching and mentoring individuals within that team. This individual functions in a fast paced, dynamic environment, regularly interacting with business management, financial team members and other internal/external partners across the GBS. This role has overall responsibility for the execution of performance and people management for each of the teams within its accountability. This individual interacts with business partners, leadership, peers and cross functional teams on a daily basis.

Responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined products' inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment.

Reconciliation of Inventory - exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause errors

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

3. Key Accountabilities

Reconciliation approval of exchange, truck & bulk activity for Crude and Products

Payment review and approval for transportation and storage fees, gain/loss settlement, and exchange differentials.

Monitoring control reports to ensure accurate financial data

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Initiate opportunities and support the team in delivery of continuous improvements related to the end to end process

On-board new team members as needed (including systems access, training requirements, end to end process overview, and allocation of workload).

Ensure each team member has appropriate back-up coverage

Monitor metrics to ensure delivery of service in accordance with the contractual agreements

Point of contact for escalations related to service level requirements, service issues, and customer satisfaction.

Investigate and research incidents, document the nature of the problems, and ensure that there is a process in place to avoid future occurrence.

Recommend improvements to the existing processes to enhance unit performance from both operational and control viewpoints.

4. Key Challenges

Change Engagement

Teamwork & Organizational Impact

Customer Focus

Process & Continuous Improvement

Acts Decisively

Value Expertise

Energize People

Deliver Results

5. Any Other Relevant Information

• Foster Effective Teamwork and Collaboration Understands the organization and knows how to work across organizational boundaries; Engenders trust and builds positive and collaborative relationships; Leads by example with positive team behaviours; Identifies key stakeholders and successfully engages them

• Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation

• Team working – build team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive

• Change Engagement

• Process & Continuous Improvement

• Acts decisively

• Value expertise

• Energize people

• Deliver results

6. Mindset

Own your success

Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance

Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes

Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Think big

Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems

Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate

Builds the skills and knowledge of self and the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Be curious

Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Effortless customer experience

Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Fosters cross-functional collaboration in support of One Finance

Digital first

Keeps up-to-date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems

Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

7. Qualifications, Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Business related field.

Essential Experience

One year leadership/management experience

Six years general accounting/finance or Petro-chemical or supply chain industry experience

Proficiency with SAP or other comparable ERP system

Experience with month-end close activities and meeting project deadlines

Proven experience in coaching and leading high performing teams.

Key Competencies

Strategic orientation and global awareness

General leadership and decision making skills

Demonstrated experience leading and handling change

Ability to build effective relationships

Cross-functional mind-set

People management and development experience

Strong background and knowledge with identifying/completion on continuous improvement opportunities

Desirable Criteria

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

Exposure to Supply business

Understand financial statements including balance sheet

Familiarity with payables and receivables\

Strong impact, interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to local management team.

Good business judgment in handling potentially sensitive business and people issues

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Ability to motivate and influence others



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.