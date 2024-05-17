Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
2. Role Purpose
The Inventory Accounting Team Lead is responsible for the review and approval of crude and refined products inventory reconciliations for Refining & Marketing business. This includes approval of exchanges, 3rd party and proprietary terminals, pipelines, and in-transit truck & bulk locations. In addition the team lead reviews and approves weekly and monthly transportation invoices for payment.
The team lead is responsible for the review of monthly storage and handling fee accruals during month-end close. The team lead reviews and approves all exchange settlements as well as gain/loss, write offs and out of period adjustments within appropriate delegation. The team lead is responsible for delivering a successful close each month.
The team lead is responsible for driving the CI agenda for the team and actively demonstrating bp and the GBS’s core principles. The Inventory team works closely with Marketing Supply negotiators, Supply Balance Coordinators, Schedulers, Settlement Analysts, and Transaction Control.
There is also regular interaction with other BU’s such as Global Oil, Fuels Marketing, embedded Finance and Air bp as well as externally with our 3rd Party partners. This position will be responsible for leading a team of X analysts and supporting their day-to-day activities, including reconciliation and payment approvals, root cause analysis, identifying process improvement opportunities. This also includes mentoring, coaching, assisting with career development and performance appraisals.
This position will have decision making authority for developing a team, as well as coaching and mentoring individuals within that team. This individual functions in a fast paced, dynamic environment, regularly interacting with business management, financial team members and other internal/external partners across the GBS. This role has overall responsibility for the execution of performance and people management for each of the teams within its accountability. This individual interacts with business partners, leadership, peers and cross functional teams on a daily basis.
Responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined products' inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment.
3. Key Accountabilities
4. Key Challenges
5. Any Other Relevant Information
• Foster Effective Teamwork and Collaboration Understands the organization and knows how to work across organizational boundaries; Engenders trust and builds positive and collaborative relationships; Leads by example with positive team behaviours; Identifies key stakeholders and successfully engages them
• Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation
• Team working – build team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive
• Change Engagement
• Process & Continuous Improvement
• Acts decisively
• Value expertise
• Energize people
• Deliver results
6. Mindset
Own your success
Think big
Be curious
Effortless customer experience
Digital first
7. Qualifications, Experience and Competencies
Essential Education
Essential Experience
Key Competencies
Desirable Criteria
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.