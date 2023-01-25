Inventory Analyst

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.



Role Purpose



Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined products inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes for related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment.



Key Accountabilities



• Reconciliation of exchange, truck, bulk and retail activity

• Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

• Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

• Identification and resolution of root cause errors

• Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

• Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships



Key Challenges



• Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities

• Quickly respond to changing circumstances

• Reconciling items are at time complex and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience



• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field. Experience range: 4 to 6 years

• Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills

• Good organizational skills - attention to detail

• Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added



Desirable Criteria



• General accounting experience

• Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

• Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

• Exposure to the Product Supply Business

• Familiarity with payables and receivables



