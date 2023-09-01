Inventory Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined products inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Reconciliation of truck, bulk, and retail activity in ERP/IES tool.

• Perform reconciliation for non-ERP/IES tool.

• Pipelines reconciliations and Quarterly Review reporting packs

• Validation of invoices and prepare coding template for payment.

• Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

• Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

• Identification and resolution of root cause errors

• Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

• Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

• ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

• quickly respond to changing circumstances.

• tailor communication style to suit the audience

• issues and reconciling items are at times complex and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.



Essential Education and Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

• Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

• Strong analytical and problem solving skills

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills

• Good organizational skills - attention to detail

• Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

Desirable Criteria

• General accounting experience

• Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

• Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

• Exposure to the Product Supply Business

• Familiarity with payables and receivables



Educational background

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



