Inventory Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities



•Identification and resolution of Interface errors (IDOCs) adhering to less than 48 hrs. TAT. Handling B2B & B2C queries independently.

•Reconciliation of exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

•Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

•Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

•Identification and resolution of root cause errors

•Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

•Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

•ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

•quickly respond to changing circumstances.

•tailor communication style to suit the audience

•issues and reconciling items are at times complex and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.



Essential Education and Experience



•Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

•Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

•Strong analytical and problem solving skills

•Strong communication and interpersonal skills

•Good organizational skills - attention to detail

•Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

Desirable Criteria



•Experience in handling scheduling application WinDMS.

•Exposure to SAP interface queues, handling B2B & B2C queries.

•General accounting experience

•Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

•Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

•Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

