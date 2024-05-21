Site traffic information and cookies

Inventory Analyst

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ079907
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Reconciliation of truck, bulk, and retail activity in ERP/IES tool.

Perform reconciliation for non ERP/IES tool.

Validation of invoices and prepare coding template for payment.

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances, storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause errors and internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges:

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Quickly respond to changing circumstances.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience.

Issues and reconciling items are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to requiring Being hands on finding problems.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Being good at figuring out tough problems and finding solutions.

Strong communication and social skills

Good social skills - attention to detail Ready to take action and work hard, with a focus on partnership and a history of success

Desirable Criteria:

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Shown strength with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables

Educational background:

Bachelor's degree in Business, Accounting, Finance, or similar field.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 3 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

