Inventory Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Reconciliation of truck, bulk, and retail activity in ERP/IES tool.

Perform reconciliation for non ERP/IES tool.

Validation of invoices and prepare coding template for payment.

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances, storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause errors and internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges:

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Quickly respond to changing circumstances.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience.

Issues and reconciling items are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to requiring Being hands on finding problems.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Being good at figuring out tough problems and finding solutions.

Strong communication and social skills

Good social skills - attention to detail Ready to take action and work hard, with a focus on partnership and a history of success

Desirable Criteria:

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Shown strength with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables

Educational background:

Bachelor's degree in Business, Accounting, Finance, or similar field.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

