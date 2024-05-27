Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an Inventory Analyst.



Key Accountabilities



Identification and resolution of Interface errors adhering to less than 48 hrs. TAT or equivalent experience. Handling B2B & B2C queries independently.

Reconciliation of exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause errors

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

quickly respond to changing circumstances.

tailor communication style to suit the audience

issues and reconciling items are at times complex and dynamic to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong communication and social skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of beneficial.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in handling scheduling application WinDMS.

Exposure to SAP interface queues, handling B2B & B2C queries.

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables



Educational background

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Business, Accounting, Finance, or related field.





Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.