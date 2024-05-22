Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Part of bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S), the Refining & Products Trading Americas (RPTA) Operations team is dedicated to managing risk and maximizing commercial value through collaboration and sharing of detailed knowledge with both internal and external parties.

The Inventory Analyst will be part of a team that is responsible for ensuring that bp’s stock position records reconcile with the physical tank measurements within storage tanks, caverns, and vessels across the region.

Work with trading operators to execute timely Operators Work Bench (OWB) shipment/parcel representations with respect to: loss and gain reconciliation adjustments; rebranding; re-grading; house deal operations; blending operations. Investigate and resolve all discrepancies within OWB, advising trading operators to ensure parcels are accurately recorded

Check the daily movement figures against external systems and make sure the accurate figures are in OWB

Review the list of in-transits and, where needed, update OWB and do a manual UOM adjustment in SAP

Ensure that month end preparation and activities are completed on time then reconcile book inventory with physical stock statements to achieve accurate inventory reporting

Ensure reference data requests for grade/location mappings are completed in a timely manner

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Minimum 2 years of prior working experience in energy industry, supply chain, or commodities scheduling experience

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and deliver results within the required time constraints.

Strong communication and relationship management skills

Strong bias for action

Previous exposure to fast pace, high energy trading environment

Understanding of inventory reconciliation

Understanding of product blending

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders generally include schedulers, traders, analysts and internal functions including compliance, regulatory, finance, and other business units.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



