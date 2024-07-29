Inventory Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as an Inventory Accounting Analyst

Role Purpose

The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined product's inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying balancing items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment ​

Key Accountabilities

Resolve Interface errors adhering to less than 48 hrs SLA. TAT.

Resolving B2B & B2C queries independently.

Reconciliation of Buy & Sell, bulk (Terminal), and retail activity.

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

To Identify and resolve root cause errors and internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationship

Key Challenges

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Quickly respond to changing circumstances.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Issues and balancing items are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to solve, requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

Qualification & Exp

Experience and Proficiencies

Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good interpersonal skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven record

Desirable Criteria

Experience in handling scheduling application WinDMS.

Exposure to SAP interface queues, handling B2B & B2C queries.

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables

Educational background

Bachelor's degree in Business, Accounting, Finance, or related field



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



