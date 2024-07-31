Inventory Co-ordinator

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Job Purpose

Support, through data analysis and inventory movements and prioritization - the service and inventory health in line with the budget for the assigned portfolio of SKUs – across all network assets / locations

Have an overview the replenishment and inventory of packed FGs at the assigned customer facing distribution centre.

Key Accountabilities

Participate in day-to-day operations meetings and issue resolution, including order fulfilment priorities, actions and transactions as needed.

Analyze data to identify problematic areas and suggest improvements for the SKUs and channel of relevance

Track KPIs and report on performance on the inventory spread over in the country level

Participate in the new product introduction and have close coordination with the supply planned for the liquidation of the old stocks for the product group

Report on / support channel specific inventory health at forward facing DC locations via key adherence metrics, with intent to improve IFOT with the lowest possible level of inventory

Engage closely with production planners (SNP/DRP) to ensure priorities are clear, product life cycle plans are reflected, and any future supply disruption is communicated

Review & resolve of alerts on channel specific inventory/SKUs (and assigned shared items) and take corrective actions / addressing root cause

Analyze and handle warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks

Support and assist in running exit plans for SLOBS and excess stocks for assigned SKU portfolio

Proactively identify future business risks and driving solutions to minimize risk. ​

Participate on Incident Management Teams (IMT) and other crisis forums to lead crisis and continuity of supply disruptions through to resolution

Review Safety stocks across all stock keeping locations/warehouse ensure customer centricity.

Ensure the physical inventories are as per system stocks with accurate categorization of stocks

Have the robust process for moving the stocks with in the inter warehouses on outstanding basis to support customer service.

Have monitoring systems for stock outs and coordinating the replenishment meet the customer requirements.

Education & Experince

BS degree/Engineering Degree, preferably in business administration, supply chain, or logistics; Desired – APICS or CSCMP certification; must have experience in demand planning, supply planning, manufacturing, and/or logistics/warehousing.

Must have minimum of 3-4 years of experience in supply chain and good understanding on supply planning, material replenishment and manufacturing and coordination aspects of the supply chain. multiple plants: experience with creating demand-driven, integrated Master Plans, Material Requirement Plans and Rough-Cut Capacity Plans and Distribution plan

Skills & Proficiencies Experience with problem identification, data analysis, and process improvement.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



