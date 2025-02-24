Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Inventory Planner will provide support for inventory management to the Senior Manager, Procurement Operations and Warehousing. This role is responsible for the implementation, training, execution, maintenance, testing, monitoring, analytics, documentation, and reporting of the inventory management system.

This position reports directly to the Senior Manager, Procurement Operations and Warehousing. The work schedule is 8am to 4:30pm EST, which is subject to change per business needs. Overtime could be required on an as needed basis.

Key accountabilities

Always promote, model, and lead a safe and positive work culture.

Wear all the required personal protective equipment (PPE) required when visiting sites that require it.

Always have a continuous improvement mentality to reduce waste, gain efficiency, make valuable contributions, and improve in everything this job requires.

Respects whole processes within the business that include or do not include inventory management, the decisions made by this role, and how they impact other departments.

Maintain inventory database in ERP, including setup, deactivation, and nomenclature

Quarterly review of obsolete/overstock inventory, and champion process to reduce with efficient methods

Supervise and provide inputs for replenishment of inventory for operations business

Provide report data and analytics on inventory (KPI’s, forecasts, concerns, etc.)

Work with accounting on allocation of cost to operations sites as needed

Collaborate with vendors, as needed, on storage, transfer, repurpose of inventory

Help seek to close transactions in ERP for inventory transactions

Help to implement inventory management for new sites, and improve current sites as needed

Help with Physical Count and Cycle Count scheduling, execution, updating, and review

Maintain and update process guides and maps for inventory management functions

Help supply inventory details to auditor consultants as needed

Help train other departments on inventory transactions in ERP as needed

Perform testing on inventory optimizations in ERP as needed

Help optimize critical spares strategy and program for implementation and optimization

Completes all assigned tasks before leaving at the end of every single day.

Travel: 0-10% of 2080-hour work year

Essential education

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Essential experience

Minimum 5 years of experience in inventory planning

Experience with computers, mobile devices, and internet safety

Experience with MS Office, specifically Edge, Excel, Teams, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Word.

Solid understanding of ERP’s (Enterprise Resource Planning Software).

Technical attitude to learn systems, how they function in parts and as a whole, including reading of drawings/blueprints.

Ability to problem solve.

Organizational and planning skills.

Ability to quickly adapt to sudden change.

Possess a valid, non-expired driver’s license.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? $30 - $34/hour

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.