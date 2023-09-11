Inventory and NPI Manager - Australia

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

As part of the Castrol Australia & New Zealand Global Supply Chain (GSC) Leadership Team, the ‘Inventory & NPI Manager is a leadership role that is critical to the success of the Castrol business in this region.

Managing a team of supply chain professionals, you will be accountable for optimizing inventory and service across the Australian and New Zealand network, ensuring inventory availability, accuracy, and process compliance are adhered to across a matrix of internal and external providers.

You will also run and lead all aspects of the supply chain activity for the successful introduction and launch of new products and technology into the market whilst ensuring successful phase-out of discontinued items.