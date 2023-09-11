Inventory and NPI Manager - Australia

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the role -
As part of the Castrol Australia & New Zealand Global Supply Chain (GSC) Leadership Team, the ‘Inventory & NPI Manager is a leadership role that is critical to the success of the Castrol business in this region.
Managing a team of supply chain professionals, you will be accountable for optimizing inventory and service across the Australian and New Zealand network, ensuring inventory availability, accuracy, and process compliance are adhered to across a matrix of internal and external providers.
You will also run and lead all aspects of the supply chain activity for the successful introduction and launch of new products and technology into the market whilst ensuring successful phase-out of discontinued items.
Responsibilities -
Continuously develop, own, and drive Inventory processes on behalf of the Castrol ANZ business.
Ensure compliance with Castrol Inventory Policies
Drive continuous improvement activity across the Inventory portfolio to deliver balanced Volume and OWC outcomes in line with business objectives.
Responsible for analyzing and reporting performance in key inventory metrics, identifying underlining trends, and ensuring that Inventory and Supply critical metrics are met.
Responsible for analysis of current stock positions and providing recommendations for improving service levels and Inventory holdings.
Accountable for the transition of product – either launch, change, or exit – maintaining high levels of service whilst minimizing inventory exposure across the Network.
Support S&OP framework and reporting requirements.
Supports key business initiatives, including Supply projects as required.
Engagement with stakeholders in the country and region to resolve issues when they materialize.
Support Network optimization activities by finding opportunities to source products from the most efficient locations.
Lead the function and represent the business both internally and externally.
Responsible for the quality of product and inventory data
Essential Experience -
Expert level experience in Warehousing and Inventory Management with deep operational experience.
People leadership and mentor/development experience.
Experience in managing relationships with senior stakeholders.
Commercial savvy, ability to interpret financial data.
Experience and exposure to ERP systems, ideally JD Edwards – digital attitude
Continuous improvement attitude and experience in delivering outcomes
Desirable Experience -
Strong ERP and system capability.
Excellent presentation, verbal, and written skills
Ability to cope with fast-paced, changing environments.
Ability to establish trust and influence at all levels, internally and externally.
Essential Education -
Tertiary education in supply chain or logistics is desirable
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
What’s in it for you?
Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements
Career development and mentoring programs
Generous salary package including annual bonus program
12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
A collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Problem Solving, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.