Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as Inventory Analyst!

Role Purpose

The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined product inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk

Locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment

Key Accountabilities

Identification and resolution of Interface errors adhering to less than 48 hrs. TAT. Handling B2B & B2C queries independently.

Reconciliation of exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause errors

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Quickly respond to changing circumstances.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience.

Issues and reconciling items are at times complex and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies



Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added

Desirable Criteria

Experience in handling scheduling application WinDMS.

Exposure to SAP interface queues, handling B2B & B2C queries.

General accounting experience

Experience with financial or logistical reconciliations

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Exposure to the Product Supply Business

Familiarity with payables and receivables





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.