Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world-class team at bp, dedicated to meeting the global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low-carbon energy. As part of our commitment, bp is transforming the existing Kwinana refinery site into an integrated energy hub to support our net-zero aims.

The Investigation & Learning Lead, HSSEQ role offers an opportunity to play a pivotal role in ensuring safety, sustainability, and operational excellence during the transition from traditional energy infrastructures into integrated Kwinana Energy Hub (KEH). If you have the required expertise and a passion for driving change in incident management and organizational learning, we encourage you to apply.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure compliance with internal and external (regulatory) incident reporting and investigation requirements.

Manage the incident and near miss reporting and investigation process.

Conduct self-verification and oversight of investigation quality and closure of action items, proposing interventions to the site HSSE lead as required.

Analyse and report on incident and investigation trends and improvement progress.

Communicate incidents and relevant internal and external learnings to relevant site personnel, including Operations shifts and Maintenance technicians.

Develop and maintain site capability in leading and participating in incident investigations.

Act as the site representative on the group level investigation forum and group level Learning Forum.

Provide expert advice on human factors and behavioural safety related to incident investigations.

ABOUT YOU:

Degree qualified in Engineering, Science, or Safety.

Significant experience in an oil & gas environment or other hazardous process industry, covering operations, Health, Safety, Security, Environment (HSSE), and plant design.

Proficiency in root cause analysis and human factors analysis.

Ability to influence individuals and teams to achieve safety and operational goals.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to convey complex information clearly and concisely.

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in MS Office applications.

Experience in auditing and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



