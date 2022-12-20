Job summary

Ethics & Compliance plays a meaningful role in bp’s management of significant risks, and is an area where bp is recognized as a leader internationally!



The Investigations Manager is a critical role that will lead investigations of concerns, oversee investigations conducted by Business Integrity (BI)-approved investigators, maintain strong relationships and engagement to support the businesses and functions, and collaborate effectively with other relevant functions supporting investigations and recommendations.



The purpose of the Business Integrity (“BI”) Function is to ensure that concerns regarding potential improper activity are handled appropriately and consistently and investigated (where appropriate) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. BI works closely with Ethics and Compliance (“E&C”) and subject matter experts from partner functions to ensure that concerns are resolved and lessons are learned and shared where applicable. BI conducts investigations into violations of the bp Code of Conduct. In limited circumstances, BI may assign a BI-approved investigator outside of BI to conduct an investigation, in which case BI provides oversight and support for the investigation.



Key accountabilities:

Leading investigations in a manner consistent with bp’s Management of Concerns and Investigation Policy and associated procedure.

Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted by BI-approved investigators.

Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. E&C, Legal, P&C, Finance, etc.).

Supporting Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (“ECLs”) and Ethics & Compliance Managers (“ECMs”) in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.

Engaging, advising and influencing senior stakeholders on matters pertaining to the Management of Concerns and Investigations Policy.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

About you:

Five years minimum of significant investigation experience

Experience in managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege

Significant experience in the assessment of complex allegations and recommendation of approach/strategy

Significant experience in drafting investigation reports

Significant experience of conducting critical investigation interviews

Ability to brief senior management and provide concise and professional advice

Excellent active listening skills, communication and presentation skills

Strong leadership skills, with ability to inspire and motivate people to deliver results in an ethical manner

Excellent analytical skills, with significant attention to detail

Ability to work with others at all levels within bp, to manage conflicts and conduct difficult discussions and close matters in a timely manner

Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues

Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass

Desirable Criteria:

Graduate degree preferred

Advanced Investigation Training certification preferred

Investigation experience with a large global company

Experienced at giving testimony for a court proceeding or equivalent

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!