Investigations Manager EMEA

Ethics & Compliance plays a meaningful role in bp’s management of significant risks, and is an area where bp is recognized as a leader internationally!
Leading investigations in a manner consistent with bp’s Concerns Management and Business Integrity Investigations Policy and associated procedure.
Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted by BI-approved investigators.
Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. E&C, Legal, P&C, Finance, etc.).
Engaging, advising and influencing senior stakeholders on matters pertaining to the Concerns Management and Business Integrity Investigations Policy.
Supporting Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (“ECL’s”) and Managing ECL’s in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience
Significant investigations experience involving complex investigative interviews
Experience in managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege
Substantial experience in the assessment of complex allegations and recommendation of approach/strategy
Significant experience in drafting investigation reports
Ability to brief senior management and provide concise and professional advice
Superb active listening skills, communication and presentation skills
Strong leadership skills, with ability to inspire and motivate people to deliver results in an ethical manner
Excellent analytical skills, with significant attention to detail
Ability to work with others at all levels within bp, to manage conflicts and conduct difficult discussions and close matters in a timely manner
Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues
Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass
Advanced investigation training
Investigation experience within a corporate environment
Experienced at giving testimony for a court proceeding or equivalent
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
