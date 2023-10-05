Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Ethics & Compliance plays a meaningful role in bp’s management of significant risks, and is an area where bp is recognized as a leader internationally!





The Investigations Manager is a critical role that will lead investigations of concerns, oversee investigations conducted by Business Integrity (BI)-approved investigators, maintain strong relationships and engagement to support the businesses and functions, and collaborate effectively with other relevant functions supporting investigations and recommendations.





The purpose of the Business Integrity (“BI”) Function is to ensure that concerns regarding potential improper activity are handled appropriately and consistently and investigated (where appropriate) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. BI works closely with Ethics and Compliance (“E&C”) and subject matter experts from partner functions to ensure that concerns are resolved and lessons are learned and shared where applicable. BI conducts investigations into violations of the bp Code of Conduct. In limited circumstances, BI may assign a BI-approved investigator outside of BI to conduct an investigation, in which case BI provides oversight and support for the investigation.





Key accountabilities:



Leading investigations in a manner consistent with bp’s Concerns Management and Business Integrity Investigations Policy and associated procedure.



Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted by BI-approved investigators.



Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. E&C, Legal, P&C, Finance, etc.).



Engaging, advising and influencing senior stakeholders on matters pertaining to the Concerns Management and Business Integrity Investigations Policy.



Supporting Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (“ECL’s”) and Managing ECL’s in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.





Education:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience





About you:



Significant investigations experience involving complex investigative interviews



Experience in managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege



Substantial experience in the assessment of complex allegations and recommendation of approach/strategy



Significant experience in drafting investigation reports



Ability to brief senior management and provide concise and professional advice



Superb active listening skills, communication and presentation skills



Strong leadership skills, with ability to inspire and motivate people to deliver results in an ethical manner



Excellent analytical skills, with significant attention to detail



Ability to work with others at all levels within bp, to manage conflicts and conduct difficult discussions and close matters in a timely manner



Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues



Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass





Desirable Criteria:



Advanced investigation training



Investigation experience within a corporate environment



Experienced at giving testimony for a court proceeding or equivalent





Why join us?



At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Intelligence writing and briefing, Investigations, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing workforce concerns, Presenting, Resilience, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.