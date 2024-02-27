Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Role Overview:

The purpose of the Business Integrity (“BI”) Function is to ensure that concerns regarding potential improper activity are handled appropriately and consistently, and investigated (where appropriate) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. BI works closely with Ethics and Compliance (“E&C”) and subject matter experts from partner functions to resolve concerns and ensure that lessons are learned and shared where applicable. BI conducts investigations into violations of the bp Code of Conduct. In certain circumstances, a BI-approved investigator from outside the team may be asked to conduct an investigation, in which case BI provides oversight and support for the investigation.

The Investigations Manager will lead investigations of concerns, coordinate BI-approved investigators, maintain positive relationships and engagement to support the businesses and functions, and collaborate effectively with other relevant functions supporting investigations and recommendations.

This is a critical role supporting the management of significant financial and reputational risks.

Leading investigations in a manner consistent with bp’s Management of Concerns and Investigation Policy and associated procedure.

Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted by BI-approved investigators.

Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. E&C, Legal, P&C, Finance, etc.).

Supporting Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (“ECLs”) and Ethics & Compliance Managers (“ECMs”) in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.

Engaging, advising and influencing senior stakeholders on matters pertaining to the Management of Concerns and Investigations Policy.

Five years minimum of significant investigation experience.

Experience in managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege.

Significant experience in the assessment of complex allegations and recommendation of approach/strategy.

Experienced in drafting investigation reports, and of conducting critical investigation interviews.

Ability to brief senior management and provide concise and professional advice.

Investigation experience with a large global company.

Experienced at giving testimony for a court proceeding or equivalent.

Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass.

Degree from an accredited university or equivalent work experience.

Advanced Investigation Training Course or similar.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Intelligence writing and briefing, Investigations, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing workforce concerns, Presenting, Resilience, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.