We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
As part of the Business Integrity team the investigations Manager will lead investigations of serious concerns, oversee locally-led investigations maintain strong relationships and engagement supporting the businesses and functions, and collaborate effectively with other relevant functions supporting investigations and recommendations.
The purpose of Business Integrity is to ensure concerns regarding potential improper activity are handled appropriately, consistently, and in a timely manner by competent investigators. Working closely with Ethics & Compliance (E&C) and Subject Matter Experts (SME) from partner functions making sure concerns are resolved and lessons learned are shared with the appropriate leaders for the benefit of bp. The role lead investigations into the most serious concerns involving significant risk to bp (excluding operations HSE matters).
This is a critical role supporting the management of significant financial and reputational risks.
Key accountabilities
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Integrity, Communication Methods, Complaints Investigation, Conducting Investigations, Conflict Analysis, Conflict Mitigation, Ethical Compliance, Factual Investigation, Influencing, Investigation Management, Investigative Analysis, Investigative Skills, Investigative Thinking, Investigative Writing, Leadership, Leadership Communication, Legal Investigation, Legal Practices, Listening Effectively, Workplace Conflict Resolution, Workplace Issues
