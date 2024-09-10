Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

As part of the Business Integrity team the investigations Manager will lead investigations of serious concerns, oversee locally-led investigations maintain strong relationships and engagement supporting the businesses and functions, and collaborate effectively with other relevant functions supporting investigations and recommendations.

The purpose of Business Integrity is to ensure concerns regarding potential improper activity are handled appropriately, consistently, and in a timely manner by competent investigators. Working closely with Ethics & Compliance (E&C) and Subject Matter Experts (SME) from partner functions making sure concerns are resolved and lessons learned are shared with the appropriate leaders for the benefit of bp. The role lead investigations into the most serious concerns involving significant risk to bp (excluding operations HSE matters).

This is a critical role supporting the management of significant financial and reputational risks.

Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for the position, please submit your resume in English.

Key accountabilities

Leading investigations into serious concerns/allegations in a manner consistent with bp’s Management of Concerns Process and Investigations Policy and associated guidance.

Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted by local investigators.

Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. Ethics & Compliance, Legal, People & Culture, Finance, etc.). Supporting E&C in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.

Engaging, advising and influencing senior stakeholders on matters pertaining to the Management of Concerns process and Investigations Policy.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees and/or certifications that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

A minimum of five years of experience conducting investigations writing investigation reports and conducting investigative interviews

Ability to understand the role of investigations in the corporate environment and adapt the approach to achieve the best outcomes.

Strong experience managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege, giving testimony at court proceedings, depositions, arbitrations, etc. and preparing evidence briefs for civil or criminal actions

Significant experience in the assessment of complex allegations and developing an appropriate investigative approach

Knowledge of relevant criminal laws

Proficiency in English and Portuguese, with an excellent oral and written communication and active listening skills comfortable interacting with an international and multilevel organization

Additional Criteria

Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass

Strong leadership skills, with ability to inspire and motivate people to deliver results in an ethical manner.

Excellent analytical skills, with significant attention to detail

Ability to work with others at all levels within bp, to manage conflicts and conduct difficult discussions and sensitive topics in a timely manner.

Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues.

Strong work ethic and created ability to achieve identified goals

Ability to present confidently in front of small to medium sized groups

Ability to brief/work with senior management and provide concise and professional advice

Capable of handling multiple investigations simultaneously

Great attitude to work cooperatively with a team, with other investigators, or independently.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



