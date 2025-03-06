Job summary

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



About the Role:

The purpose of Business Integrity is to ensure concerns regarding potential improper activity are handled appropriately, consistently, and in a timely manner by proficient investigators. Business Integrity investigators work closely with E&C and SMEs from partner functions to ensure concerns are resolved and lessons learned are shared with the appropriate leaders for the benefit of bp. Business Integrity investigators lead investigations into the most serious concerns involving significant risk to bp (excluding operations HSE matters). Business Integrity investigators provide oversight and support for local investigations of less serious concerns.

The investigations Manager will lead investigations of serious concerns, coordinate locally-led investigations maintain strong relationships and engagement and engagement to support the businesses and functions, and collaborate optimally with other relevant functions supporting investigations and recommendations.

This is a meaningful role supporting the management of significant financial and reputational risks!

Key Responsibilities:

Leading investigations of Group Level Matters in a manner consistent with bp’s Management of Concerns Process and Investigations Policy and associated guidance.

Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted at the local business level.

Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. E&C, Legal, P&C, Finance, etc.). Supporting E&C in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.

Engaging, advising and influencing senior collaborators on matters pertaining to the Management of Concerns process and Investigations Policy.

Role Requirements:

A four-year degree from an accredited university or equivalent work experience.

Graduate degree or equivalent preferred.

Advanced investigations training course or similar by an approved provider.

Knowledge of relevant criminal laws desirable.

A minimum of five years of experience conducting investigations.

Experience in managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege.

Significant experience in the assessment of sophisticated allegations and developing an appropriate investigative approach.

Proven experience in writing investigation reports.

Viable experience in conducting investigative interviews.

The ability to brief senior management and provide concise and professional advice.

Experience doing investigations with a large, global company.

Experience giving testimony at court proceedings, depositions, arbitrations, etc.

Knowledge on relevant criminal laws.

Experience in preparation of evidence briefs for civil or criminal actions

Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass

