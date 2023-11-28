Investigations and Learning Senior Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



How would you like to lead the team of the company’s investigation and learning subject matter experts to provide all entities with the support they need to continuously improve their organizational learning and incident reporting & investigation processes, so we can achieve and sustain our safety goals of eliminating serious process safety incidents and life changing injuries?



Lead a successful, globally distributed, 14-strong team of technical specialists guided by bp’s culture frame, Who We Are.

Own organizational learning and incident reporting & investigation requirements for the company.

Maintain an enterprise-wide overview on system health.

Identify entities with management system improvement opportunities; support them in delivering those improvements.

Fulfil the role of Group Learning Lead and chair the Group Learning Forum.

Support entity leaders (senior vice presidents) with the issuing of learning alerts, high value learning and other learning communications.

Manage the capability of the enterprise-wide investigator community.

Monitor externally to maintain a knowledge of best ways of working, through industry groups and networks.

Be an active member of the Risk, Systems & Learning Leadership Team and the Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Extended Leadership Team.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

Able to think in systems and educate others to do the same in order to improve our management system through investigation and learning.

Self-confident to take a firm stand to withhold the quality for investigations and organizational learning.

The agenda is dynamic, and you will be able to manage competing priorities, seek support and provide focus to drive projects to completion.

An excellent communicator, able to influence across multiple interfaces and collaborators to drive the best outcomes through collaboration, managing competing tensions when required to enhance bp Group benefit.

Highly motivated and a great teammate, able to lead when needed, and support others in delivering against a very busy agenda. You will support development of others through coaching and challenge of your culturally & geographically dispersed team.

A highly developed agile attitude.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft a successful career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



