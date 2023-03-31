Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

The Investigator will lead major investigations to deliver high quality corrective actions that impact organizational learning. The ideal candidate will lead investigations across all aspect of the business and operations.



Strong communication skills are required to manage the multiple internal and external stakeholders in a fast-paced environment. The Investigator must be a problem solver who works on multiple activities with constantly changing demands and deadlines. Continuous improvement is a priority, and the Investigator motivates the team to think critically. The position will report to the Master Investigator.



BPX Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States, with a presence in seven of the leading U.S. gas basins. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional oil and gas including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in Unconventionals to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier US onshore E&P operator, building a high energy, high intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for conducting in-depth investigations into employee injuries, safety/operational events and reports of general safety issues.

Investigations will include but are not limited to: traveling to the incident scene, conducting human factors focused interviews, analyzing data, developing recommendations, reporting findings to senior leaders, and writing detailed technical reports.

Assist in the implementation of the investigation training process within BPX Energy

Adhere to the BPX Energy Investigation practice

Provide investigative support to field investigators throughout BPX Energy

Track progress of corrective actions from assigned investigations, which includes periodically sampling quality and verifying that actions relating to investigations are completed in timely manner

Confirm reporting, document control, and archiving of investigations records to align with BP Group requirements

Identify emerging risks from HSE investigations to provide ensure risk mitigation is occurring in all relevant areas of BPX

Work with WTA and Learning Team to ensure incident related learnings are embedded in BPX Energy and shared with BP Upstream

Drive Continuous Improvement (CI) of Incident Investigation processes training and supporting tools in BPX Energy

Essential Education:

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Sciences or 5 years of experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Technical writing experience

Ability to be flexible and ability to think critically in a fast-paced environment

Ability to influence and lead people including those outside of own team

Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills to work effectively with all levels of leadership, professional staff, and field employees

Good verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner and facilitates good decision making is required