Job summary

We are looking for Investment administrator to join our Customer & Products team based in Istanbul, Turkey.



In this role you will be responsible for Capex and project Revex control in country and will provide financial assurance tracking of projects and related payments.



You will report to Network Commercial Development Manager and will be key contact for the local businesses and finance teams to ensure a smooth and integrated planning and forecasting of Asset activities.



Role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Manage the allocation of Capex and project Revex budgets within the Annual Operating Plan and its variances.

• Advise and prepare the basis for investment decisions to local Real estate, construction and maintenance to optimize capex spend by analyzing equipment data

• Support the implementation of alternative funding opportunities to overcome budget restrictions.

• Ensure the accuracy of fixed Asset register including keeping the Asset under construction balance at an appropriate level in cooperation with Business service centre.

• Work closely together with construction and maintenance teams to ensure project creation and P2P (Purchase 2 Pay) process in line with bp standards.

• Cooperate closely together with Finance & Performance teams as well as strategy manager to ensure consistency of data and financial project execution across Europe.

• Assist Continuous Improvement projects in investment planning to drive consistency, standardization and simplification of processes.



About you:



You will hold a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance or Business.



It would be essential that you have:



• Previous experience in similar area

• Understanding of financial and investment policies

• Strong working knowledge of SAP and MS Office (especially Excel, PowerPoint)

• Good planning skills including a profound understanding of Financial accounting rules

• Proficient level of English and Turkish language

• Strong project management skills