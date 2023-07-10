This role is not eligible for relocation

Grade I The Investment Administrator NL & LUX is responsible for Capex and project Revex control in country and will provide financial assurance through monthly and yearly tracking of projects and related payments. Furthermore, the Investment administrator will be key contact for the local businesses and finance teams to ensure a smooth and integrated planning and forecasting of Asset activities.

Customers & Products



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us and advance your career as a

Investment Administrator NL & LUX

As the Investment Administrator you will be responsible for Capex and project Revex control in the Netherlands & Luxembourg and will provide financial assurance through monthly and yearly tracking of projects and related payments. Furthermore, you will be a key contact for the local businesses and finance teams to ensure a smooth and integrated planning and forecasting of Asset activities.

Your key responsibilities are:

Planning, monitoring, and managing the allocation of Capex and project Revex budgets within the Annual Operating Plan. Managing variances to this, suggesting options for Capex cuts or reallocations for sign off to the European Investment manager / VP Commercial Development.

Advising and preparing the basis for investment decisions to local real estate, construction, and maintenance to optimize capex spend. This by analysing equipment data to determine which replacement programs should be launched in the current year and for the coming years.

Supporting the implementation of alternative funding opportunities to overcome budget restrictions.

Monitoring the progress of existing projects and managing the accuracy of the investment pipeline.

Ensuring the accuracy of fixed Asset register including keeping the AUC balance at an appropriate level in cooperation with Global Business Services (GBS).

Working closely together with construction and maintenance teams to ensure project creation and P2P process in line with bp standards.

Working closely together with Finance & Performance teams as well as strategy manager to ensure consistency of data and financial project execution across Europe.

Assisting continuous improvement projects in investment planning to drive consistency, standardization and simplification of processes across Europe in order to drive efficiency and more effective decision-making processes.

We have the following requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in economics or similar is required.

Have relevant experience in field or site operations.

Strong business awareness whereby you understand the needs of (internal and external) customers and are able to exceed their expectations. Able to adapt to the changing business environment.

Good performance management and planning skills including a profound understanding of financial accounting rules.

You are able to recognize HSSE conscious behaviour and actions as well as deviations thereof.

Very good knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel, PowerPoint) and SAP.

Strong persuasion and communication skills.

You are truly a team player and have a proactive attitude.

You are able to support projects and to set priority.

Understanding of BP financial and investment policies is a plus.

Fluent in English and Dutch is a must.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Investment appraisal, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving, Programme management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.