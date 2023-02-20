Job summary

Role Synopsis

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet with an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Resource allocation and deploying ~$15 billion of capital annually across new low carbon businesses along with traditional businesses is key to delivering bp's strategy. As an investment advisor within the Investment Governance team in Finance Planning & Performance Management you will play a critical role in evaluating the company's most material and strategic investments. You will see the company through it's investments and strategy while sharing and also building commercial, digital, and leadership skills. You will work closely with project teams, policy makers, executives and practitioners to ensure investments are balanced, fair and transparent, and compliant with bp's investment policies. You will also play a pivotal role supporting bp's businesses in the silent run of the group investment process while initiating and delivering improvements to simplify and transform the investment governance process.





Key accountabilities

Manage material investment cases (>$50m and up) across the Group through executive reviews including assuring cases are compliant with investment policies and writing briefs on key points for EVPs.

Support, guide and build the capability of the investment community and practitioners to develop compliant investment cases maintaining an extensive network of contacts in regions and central teams

Review and assure underlying economic models to test compliance with economic evaluation methodology.

Identify, prioritize, lead and deliver opportunities to simplify, digitize, harmonize and transform investment processes working with agile methods (Azure DevOps - ADO digital tooling and daily team huddles).

Support various investment governance team activities including maintaining our investment lookahead for executives, key investment price set updates, and a variety of investment guidance and best practice documents.

Essential Education

Bachelors degree in business, engineering, or similar technical degree

Commercial acumen - Understanding of the key factors that generate and sustain value, most likely gained through working in a business facing or central finance, commercial and planning role (8+ yrs).

Financial competency - Understand economic evaluation (discounted cash flow, balance sheet and profit and loss statements, accounting and financial principles). Experience developing investment documents and/or building economic evaluations preferred.

Digital competency - Confident user of Microsoft products; Power Platform experience and exposure to Python based financial or economic models preferred.

Influence - Able to work at all levels of the organization sharing requirements, solving problems, tackling opportuntities and managing conflict in a global business environment. This includes having the confidence to challenge peers and senior staff standing up for what is right.

Communication - Able to succinctly communicate issues and ideas (verbally or in writing) with the ability to make complex subject matter relatable/understandable.

Self Starter - Action oriented with the abililty to manage conflicting priorities, work independently and drive multiple initiatives to conclusion.

Business leaders, project managers and team members

Executives (EVPs, SVPs of businesses and SVPs in Finance)

Investment Policy, Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development teams

Finance and planning and performance managers and teams

Group technical experts and enablers (treasury, tax, risk, sustainability, real estate etc.)

The Investment Governance team works closely with a wide variety of practitioners and stakeholders across all bp businesses:The Investment Governance team operates as a small agile team that is geographically dispersed. Each person brings unique skills and perspectives and we benefit from each other's experiences to tackle challenging issues and questions. Our agile approach allows us to share novel investment cases and continuous improvement opportunities while providing support so individuals can share or build commercial acumen, technical evaluation skills, digital capability and leadership and influencing skills. Our working agreement allows us to live bp's values and we care for each other respecting each person's need for work life harmony whilst playing to win and being purposeful in creating a great working environment.