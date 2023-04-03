Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Investment Advisor

Investment Advisor

Investment Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146878BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis
This role is within the Finance team supporting bp Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S), which enables the development and management of integrated business opportunities by providing insightful analysis and commercial support.

RC&S exists to enhance and maximize bp value by driving integration internally and externally to support the accelerated delivery of bp’s transition growth engines while helping regions and strategic corporates decarbonize.

Key accountabilities

  • Lead financial assessment of bp Group’s key customers & partners (corporate analysis).
  • Provide economic insights into the decarbonisation challenges facing different sectors and the corporates within them, including the cost of transition to low carbon solutions.
  • Perform economic analysis on the sale of low carbon products and services:
  • Plug effectively into account teams to drive investment analysis and leverage cross-deal insights.
  • Deliver modelling support which is pragmatic, accurate and presents a fair and unbiased view to ensure investment decisions are made on an informed basis.
  • Provide due diligence to other analysts on behalf of the RC&S Finance team ahead of stage gate reviews.
  • Establish effective relationships across bp’s organisation, and within Finance, consistent with the role of RC&S as an Integrator.
  • Support the VP Finance RC&S on other financial and commercial work as required.
  • Ensure personal compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and Values & Behaviours.

Key Challenges:
  • a high level of diligence and initiative
  • ability to manage multiple activities, prioritize and respond to changing priorities
  • working across an array of technologies, sectors and commercial structures
  • ability to influence across and integrate multiple businesses

Essential Education

  • University degree in any discipline
  • Financial modelling skills: investment evaluation & discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis
  • Fluent (both written and verbal) in English

Essential Experience & Job requirement
  • Equity analysis in the financial sector
  • Consultancy experience in the energy sector
  • Experience in low or zero carbon businesses
  • Experience working with other cultures

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.

Apply Search all jobs at bp