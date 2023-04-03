Investment Advisor

Job summary

Role Synopsis

This role is within the Finance team supporting bp Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S), which enables the development and management of integrated business opportunities by providing insightful analysis and commercial support.



RC&S exists to enhance and maximize bp value by driving integration internally and externally to support the accelerated delivery of bp’s transition growth engines while helping regions and strategic corporates decarbonize.



Key accountabilities

Lead financial assessment of bp Group’s key customers & partners (corporate analysis).

Provide economic insights into the decarbonisation challenges facing different sectors and the corporates within them, including the cost of transition to low carbon solutions.

Perform economic analysis on the sale of low carbon products and services:

Plug effectively into account teams to drive investment analysis and leverage cross-deal insights.

Deliver modelling support which is pragmatic, accurate and presents a fair and unbiased view to ensure investment decisions are made on an informed basis.

Provide due diligence to other analysts on behalf of the RC&S Finance team ahead of stage gate reviews.

Establish effective relationships across bp’s organisation, and within Finance, consistent with the role of RC&S as an Integrator.

Support the VP Finance RC&S on other financial and commercial work as required.

Ensure personal compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and Values & Behaviours.

a high level of diligence and initiative

ability to manage multiple activities, prioritize and respond to changing priorities

working across an array of technologies, sectors and commercial structures

ability to influence across and integrate multiple businesses

Essential Education

University degree in any discipline

Financial modelling skills: investment evaluation & discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis

Fluent (both written and verbal) in English

Equity analysis in the financial sector

Consultancy experience in the energy sector

Experience in low or zero carbon businesses

Experience working with other cultures

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.