bpV invests in a portfolio of high growth businesses with significant impact on bp’s current or future strategy. bpV has a track record of investing in exciting innovation, creating new value for bp across dynamic markets. Since 2006, bpV has invested over $1bn into over 70 companies, co-investing with more than 250 corporate and institutional venture capital groups. Currently, bpV manages an active portfolio of around 30 companies! The Investment Analyst will be part of the bp Ventures team and be located in one of the main bpV hubs, currently the United States – Houston or San Francisco or UK – London. You will support the team of Principals/Associates and Regional Managing Directors across the growth engines in commercial modeling, deal analytics, and portfolio management including strategic value. By partnering with early- and growth-stage start-ups and the venture capital and corporate venture capital community, the bpV team accelerates the development of accretive and disruptive technologies for bp. The Ventures team operates in highly dynamic internal and external markets, building and shaping options to create enhanced strategic and financial value.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Finance Group



Key accountabilities:

Target Market Analysis: Upon target company or industry selection, Analyst will lead the competitive market analysis to understand market size, valuation multiples, and margins of existing companies in market segment.

Commercial Analysis: Evaluate target company’s financial model and key assumptions and then help with commercial inputs to help bp Finance in building a modified model that aligns with bp’s views of the overall market and assumptions.

Deal Structuring and Execution: Supports growth/engine leads/teams in development of IM (Information Memo), ATN (Authority to Negotiate), and EFMs (Execute Finance Memorandum), peer review materials and materials for investment committee for deals in which the Investment Analyst is supporting.

Governance Support: Will support bp Directors/Observers and or Shareholder Representatives in managing various governance duties while also building professional governance competencies.

Portfolio Management: Will assist in the analysis of all follow-on investments into bpV portfolio companies and make recommendations to Regional Managing Director and Investment Director/Principals on level of investment and commercial terms.

External Engagement: May be expected to attend conferences and network with the VC community to identify deal flow strategic to bp and investment partners.

Deployment: Will support in the delivery of strategic by engaging in business development activities within bp network to deploy portfolio company technologies in bp.

Exit Management: Will support and help deliver financial value by engaging through Shareholder Rep role in liquidation events such as an M&A and IPO.

Drives Agile and Continuous Improvement Practices, benchmarking and longer-term planning. Supports the lessons learned process at the conclusion of each investment.

Drive and embed HSSE within the region and more broadly across the team.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Financial skills, including financial modelling. With preference to expertise in modelling specific to venture capital or M&A.

Previous experience in market benchmarking in relation to valuation and or competition

Previous experience with investment banking, deal term sheets and structures.

Ideal candidate has a mixture of commercial, financial, and technical skills, as well as a knowledge of venture capital deals and structures.

MBA or equivalent technical and/or commercial experience is preferred.

Proficiency in German, French and/or Spanish preferred.

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Analysis and modelling, Asset and project finance, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Corporate Finance, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal modelling and valuation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Management Reporting, Market Analysis, Performance management, Presenting, Problem Solving {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.