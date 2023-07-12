Job summary

bpV invests in a portfolio of high growth businesses with significant impact on bp’s current or future strategy. bpV has a track record of investing in exciting innovation, creating new value for bp across dynamic markets. Since 2006, bpV has invested over $1bn into over 70 companies, co-investing with more than 250 corporate and institutional venture capital groups. This position will be an Investment Analyst – Strategic Value on the bp Ventures team and be located in one of the main bpV hubs, currently the United States – Houston or UK – London. The Investment Analyst will support the Strategic Value team. This team supports the Regional Managing Directors and Growth Engine leads in managing the full Ventures portfolio of technology investments by owning the strategic and implementation value delivery, setting, and achieving annual strategic value targets. The Strategic Value team will lead in the strategic value delivery to bp for strategic/implementation delivery on new deals, while actively engaging with internal bp networks to deploy portfolio company technologies across bp. By partnering with early- and growth-stage start-ups and the venture capital and corporate venture capital community, the bpV team accelerates the development of accretive and disruptive technologies for bp. The Ventures team operates in highly dynamic internal and external markets, building and shaping options to create enhanced strategic and financial value for bp.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



You will support Strategic Value team deliverables, including:

Portfolio Management: S upport the Strategic Value team and Growth Engine leads in managing the full portfolio of technology investments by supporting the strategic and implementation value delivery, setting, and achieving annual strategic value targets.

upport the Strategic Value team and Growth Engine leads in managing the full portfolio of technology investments by supporting the strategic and implementation value delivery, setting, and achieving annual strategic value targets. Deployment: Will support the strategic value implementation plan for strategic/implementation delivery on new deals, while actively engaging with internal bp networks to deploy portfolio company technologies across bp.

Will support the strategic value implementation plan for strategic/implementation delivery on new deals, while actively engaging with internal bp networks to deploy portfolio company technologies across bp. Commercial Deal Structuring, Negotiation, and Execution: Will work in close coordination with bp businesses, support deal SPAs in development of decision materials for investment committees covering all strategic/implementation value aspects including commercial agreement structuring and any associated commercial agreement negotiations.

Will work in close coordination with bp businesses, support deal SPAs in development of decision materials for investment committees covering all strategic/implementation value aspects including commercial agreement structuring and any associated commercial agreement negotiations. Deployment: Investment Principal will support in the creation of strategic value to bp by engaging with the internal bp network to deploy portfolio company technologies in bp.

Investment Principal will support in the creation of strategic value to bp by engaging with the internal bp network to deploy portfolio company technologies in bp. Exit Management: Will support delivery of strategic/implementation value to bp by engaging with the bp shareholder representative in any portfolio company liquidation events which may impact the business near-term and forward commercial agreement delivery.

Will support delivery of strategic/implementation value to bp by engaging with the bp shareholder representative in any portfolio company liquidation events which may impact the business near-term and forward commercial agreement delivery. Drive and embed HSSE culture and behavior in region and more broadly across the team.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Ideal candidate has a mixture of commercial, financial, and technical skills, but candidates with a background in procurement or new business development/execution will be considered.

A strong teammate able to interact with colleagues both within bpV and across the business.

Ability to work to tight deadlines and respond to changing requirements.

Handles several activity streams with conflicting priorities.

Good presentation skills and ability to communicate complex data effectively.

Preferred: Financial skills, including financial modelling. With preference to expertise in modelling specific to venture capital or M&A.

Financial skills, including financial modelling. With preference to expertise in modelling specific to venture capital or M&A. Preferred: Experience working in one or more business units in bp.

Experience working in one or more business units in bp. Preferred: Experience with investment banking, deal term sheets and structures.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



