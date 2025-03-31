Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
bpV exists to provide insight and the commercial innovation capacity which allows bp to expand its current business while also building new businesses. bpV collaborates actively to share insight across Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V) and the wider bp to ensure bp realizes the full strategic value of the corporate venture capital activity.
bpV invests in a portfolio of high growth businesses with significant impact on bp’s current or future strategy. bpV has a track record of investing in exciting innovation, crafting value for bp across dynamic markets. Since 2006, bpV has invested over $1bn into over 70 companies, co-investing with more than 250 corporate and institutional venture capital groups. Currently, bpV manages an active portfolio of around 30 companies
bpV is looking to appoint an Investment Associate supporting the US regional team, reporting to the Regional Managing Director Americas and be located in US/ Houston. The Investment Associate will support the team of Principals/Associates across the investment sectors by leading competitive market analysis, due diligence efforts, supporting and sometimes leading deal structuring / negotiation / peer reviews, taking on governance responsibilities to include board observer and shareholder rep roles and managing various portfolio management efforts.
Note this position has no line management responsibility. The bpV Investment Associate will be allocated to one of the three sectors according to competence & capability, market activity level and internal bp priorities. While this allocation is expected to remain reasonably stable, there may be adjustments made to individual sector participation as the external market and internal priorities evolve.
By partnering with early- and growth-stage start-ups and the corporate and venture capital community, the bpV team accelerates the development of accretive and exciting technologies for bp. The Ventures team operates in highly dynamic internal and external markets, building and shaping options to create enhanced strategic and financial value for bp.
bpV’s investment strategy is primarily focused on the 3 sectors of Low carbon technologies and fuels, Oil & gas value chains, and Energy usage and trading:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
