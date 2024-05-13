This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the team:

The Chief Investment Office Team sits within the Trustee Executive team. The team supports the Trustees of the Group’s defined benefit Scheme which is amongst the largest in the UK both by assets under management and membership. The primary function of the team is to develop the investment strategy and monitor the assets of the Schemes (total £19bn) on behalf of the Trustees.

BP Investment Management Limited (BPIM) is the in-house investment manager for the BP Pension Fund and is regulated by the FCA.

Our investment team, includes Senior Managers for Investment Strategy, Hedging, Multimanager, Investment Risk, Responsible Investment. Additionally BPIM, houses Heads of PE and property.

About the role:

In this new role, reporting to the CIO, the Investment business advisor (IBA) provides support in the oversight and administration of the investment program and projects, being a trusted advisor to the investment staff as assigned by the CIO, and supporting the Head of BPIM in providing oversight of BPIM, which handles Private Equity and Property.

The IBA is a thought partner and trusted colleague of the CIO. The individual must align and support the Board’s investment philosophy and policy objectives.

As Business Advisor to the CIO, you will be empowered to lead on:

Strategy Development and Implementation

Supports the CIO in leading the function and delivering the team’s goals across various projects.

Champion investment team projects, delivering on time, including assessing resource requirements and identifying risk and risk mitigations.

Handle delivery of papers and work required for the Trustee Board, IC and BPIM Board and other Committees as required.

Lead CIO team meetings, maintaining a log of investment related projects and provide regular progress updates to the CIO

Coordination and creation of papers and briefings to support the committees and the CIO.

Resourcing and capability development

Assist the CIO in identifying the resources necessary to deliver the investment projects in a timely and cost effective manner.

Support and implement the development and training strategy for the team in support of enhancing capability and team succession plans including.

Build relationships with external fund managers, advisors, other pension funds, and industry bodies etc. To support thought leadership to the benefit of the Fund and in service of delivering its investment strategy.

Ensure effective implementation of the strategy by building strong relationships with BPIM.

Contribute to building a strong team compliance culture aligned to bp’s Values and Behaviours.

Policy and process development and implementation

Ensure that statutory documents and key agreements are updated as required (for example Statement of Investment Principles, Responsible Investment policy etc.)

Collaborating with the CFO team, ensure robustness of investment processes for example performance reporting, accounting and operations.

Responsible for ensuring investment processes and policies are updated, and stored in a timely manner

Monitor the regulatory landscape and understand implications for the Fund

Sponsor relationship management

Assist in developing the relationship with bp p.l.c. (the “Sponsor”) generally and specifically in relation to investment strategy.

BPIM

Supports the Head of BPIM in leading and delivering projects in service of achieving Investment

Management Agreement (IMA) objectives.

Liaises with compliance and reporting to monitor regulatory compliance.

Ensures effective communication of BPIM activities across between BPIM and the Trustee.

About you:

Essential requirements you will bring to the role include:

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) holder or equivalent professional investment qualification is required

Experience of working with investment teams

Knowledge of investment issues facing pension funds

Knowledge of investment and portfolio theory, project management, risk management and responsible investment

Experience as a leader who is focused on caring for others and enhancing team dynamics

Experience promoting a culture of compliance, focused on risk management and sharing responsible investment knowledge

Experience of leading aspects of multiple projects requiring collaboration

Sophisticated written and verbal communication skills with the ability to influence and encourage decision making at all levels

Be passionate and steadfast about delivering superior performance for the fund

Other desirable experience or exposure you may have:

Excellent computer skills and experience using portfolio management and analytical tools (i.e. Bloomberg, UBS Delta, etc.); familiar with manager search databases such as eVestment, MercerInsights, etc.

Experienced in attending committee meetings and exhibiting strong presentational skills

Why Join Us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



