Responsible for driving and overseeing a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects based on deep expertise, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for driving and overseeing a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects based on deep expertise, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Investment Director – Strategic Value
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
Venturing is integral to enriching bp’s innovation landscape by taking advantage of transformational/disruptive changes to the value chains bp is, or might be, active in. As bp’s corporate venture capital unit, bp Ventures (bpV) plays a key role in helping bp reinvent itself as an integrated energy company, in line with our new purpose: reimagining energy for people and planet.
bpV exists to provide insight into and the commercial innovation capacity that allows bp to build new businesses. bpV collaborates actively to share insight across SS&V and the wider bp to ensure bp realizes the full strategic value of the corporate venture capital activity.
bpV invests in a portfolio of high growth businesses with significant impact on bp’s current or future strategy. bpV has a track record of investing in disruptive innovation and bringing value to bp across dynamic markets. Since 2006, bpV has invested over $1bn into over 70 companies, co-investing with more than 250 corporate and institutional venture capital groups. Currently, bpV handles an active portfolio of around 30 companies.
bpV is looking to appoint a Ventures Manager (externally “Investment Director”) to its growth engine/sector teams (“Hydrogen, Renewables & Power”, “EV Charging & Convenience”, “Core & Bioenergy”, “Explore” and “Strategic Value”). Each sector team will be responsible for delivering upon the respective ventures related growth ambitions within each sector and made up of investment professionals from across the bpV Regions. The ideal candidate will have an established network (internally and externally) with a strong understanding and track record of VC investments capable of informally leading a diverse team across multiple geographies. The role holder will be perceived to be the “go-to” ventures person for the respective growth engine/sector and ideally have multi-disciplinary project management experience.
bpV’s investment strategy is primarily focused on bp’s 5 transition growth engines (Bioenergy, Hydrogen, Renewables & Power, EV charging & Convenience) and categorized into the following four investment buckets:
This position will lead the “Strategic Value” sector team and be located in one of the main bpV hubs, currently the United States – Houston or San Francisco or UK – London.
bpV’s Strategic Value team will support the Regional Managing Directors and Growth Engine leads in running the full Venture's portfolio of investments by owning the strategic and implementation value delivery, setting and achieving annual strategic value targets across the portfolio.
By partnering with early- and growth-stage start-ups and the venture capital and corporate venture capital community, the bpV team accelerates the development of accretive and disruptive technologies for bp. The Ventures team operates in highly dynamic internal and external markets, building and shaping options to create enhanced strategic and financial value for bp.
Key Accountabilities
Manage the ventures related deliveries for the Strategic Value sector team, with the support of investment professionals, including:
Essential Education and Experience
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.