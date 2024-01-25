This role is not eligible for relocation

About the role

bp ventures plays a key role in helping bp reinvent itself as an integrated energy company, in line with our new purpose: reimagining energy for people and planet. We will do this by investing in a portfolio of high growth technology businesses aligned to the transition growth engines. We will also invest in businesses that can help bp decarbonise its operations and production. We have invested over $1bn into over 70 companies, and manage an active portfolio of around 30 companies today.

The Ventures Investment Manager is a key member of the bp ventures team. This role provides commercial financial leadership on all matters across Venturing. This includes economic modelling and financial due diligence for new ventures deals and follow-on financing rounds, leading quarterly fund valuations, ownership of the investment management process, managing the portfolio management process, performance reporting and providing financial insights on the portfolio to the ventures leadership team, and ensuring timely and accurate records are maintained for all investments.

The role will be based in London and is expected to be office based a minimum of 3 days per week in line with bp's hybrid working policy.

What you will deliver

Develop strong relationships with the ventures team, working together to deliver new deals and manage the existing ventures portfolio effectively.

Maintain a strong, independent control framework to ensure consistency, good practice, and security across ventures activities.

Support the ventures team across all financial matters, providing a bridge to other finance teams throughout bp.

Deliver robust defensible economic and financial analysis of Ventures investment cases including consistent analysis of both strategic and financial value.

Analyse financial deal structures and assess impact on the ventures balance sheet and P&L of all investment activities.

Develop effective relationships with portfolio company financial teams.

Own financial due diligence on all deals

Support the SPA in the clear, accurate, objective articulation of the investment case to executive leadership.

Manage the relationship with the functions, especially treasury and tax, to secure final approvals (SFN) prior to submitting funds.

Manage investment payment process ensuring all controls are completed prior to wiring of funds

Liaise with the GBS team and accounting policy to ensure that all investments are appropriately accounted.

Performance manage the fund, providing regular financial reports and actionable insights to the ventures leadership team for your growth engine segment(s).

Monitor and report strategic value delivery across your growth engine segment(s).

Ensure timely receipt of financial and commercial information from portfolio companies according to the appropriate shareholder agreements.

Ensure portfolio company records are maintained and up to date in the portfolio management system (iLevel).

Drive the Ventures Portfolio Review (VPR) process, ensuring the ventures team periodically review the investment portfolio and performance.

Develop and maintain appropriate relationships within the external VC and financial markets to maintain a perspective on market developments and support sector reviews.

Lead the quarterly valuation process for your growth engine segment(s) of the fund.

Lead the interface with the GBS finance team, providing financial and commercial information and advice to support the quarterly reporting and accounting of the ventures portfolio.

Support the annual statutory audit process, providing financial analysis on valuations and transactions, and obtaining relevant supporting documentation from portfolio companies.

Produce supportable portfolio forecasts and other inputs for the group forecasting and reporting processes.

What you will need to be successful

Required Educational background & Experience

Degree educated with relevant post qualification business, accounting, finance and investment analysis experience, e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA.

Strong financial knowledge, including experience of strategic finance and venture capital.

Experience of structuring deals through commercial contracts, ideally in a venture capital, PE, or start-up environment.

Ability to quickly understand different areas of technological innovation to identify the key commercial drivers and to build investment economic models.

Essential Competencies & Skills

Very strong communication skills, with ability to work effectively in multi-disciplinary teams, across team boundaries and in an international context.

Knowledge and experience of financial modelling and valuations.

Due diligence and/or M&A experience.

Self-starter, excellent organisational and prioritisation skills.

Ability to work under pressure and within tight timescales.

Strategic, commercial, and analytical thinking.

Strong personal integrity.

Ability to present data in a powerful way to non-finance professionals.

Preferred skills

Familiarity with accounting standards for financial assets and equity accounted entities.

VC or PE experience, including fund valuation methodologies.

Experience in implementing control or governance processes.

Why Join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and network

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

