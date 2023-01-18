The Investment Performance Analyst works in Consumer & Products Team within the bp Pulse organisation, playing a key role in overseeing a portfolio of investments through regular financial forecasting, reporting and operational metrics tracking for decision support and regular leadership reviews.
A self-starter, liaising with management teams from start-up and early stage businesses, reviewing business and investment plans and building detailed valuation models for portfolio companies. This role is important to helping bp Pulse achieve its mission for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.
You will be part of a growing and very dynamic organisation, with a flat structure where exposure to and interactions with senior management and leadership is constant. As a member of a newly formed team that is responsible for monitoring and maintaining bp's investments in the area of e-Mobility, you will play a key role in helping the company reach its goal of achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.
A bachelor's degree or equivalent in business / finance / economics
At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.
Please apply with an English language cv.
