Job summary

The Investment Performance Analyst works in Consumer & Products Team within the bp Pulse organisation, playing a key role in overseeing a portfolio of investments through regular financial forecasting, reporting and operational metrics tracking for decision support and regular leadership reviews.

A self-starter, liaising with management teams from start-up and early stage businesses, reviewing business and investment plans and building detailed valuation models for portfolio companies. This role is important to helping bp Pulse achieve its mission for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

You will be part of a growing and very dynamic organisation, with a flat structure where exposure to and interactions with senior management and leadership is constant. As a member of a newly formed team that is responsible for monitoring and maintaining bp's investments in the area of e-Mobility, you will play a key role in helping the company reach its goal of achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

Support global FM&S mission by providing support across all areas in investment analysis and portfolio management

Valuation: Builds and maintains the DCF financial models and business cases for existing portfolio ventures, ensuring regular reporting and tracking of key financial metrics for business plans and forecasts.

Reporting & Analysis: Report on financial performance and prepare detailed reports for regular leadership reviews, including identifying trends and making recommendations for business improvements, strategic and tactical alliances, and management and governance.

Identify and drive process improvements, including the creation of reports, tools and dashboards, including delivery of commercial arrangements in line with product roadmap.

Commercial Agreements: Ensure compliance with and alignment to key terms.

Works with other team members across the organisation to share intelligence and best practices around investment, relationship and portfolio management, including strategic decision making based on data driven analysis.

Research: Perform market research, data mining and business intelligence to identify trends on comparable transactions for valuation and key commercial terms.

Deal structure: Monitor performance of existing deal structures and terms to ensure compliance and provide recommendations for any potential changes.

Supports the team's capabilities through sharing technical expertise in strategic business development.

What will you bring?

A bachelor's degree or equivalent in business / finance / economics

Relevant business finance, commercial negotiations experience

Deep financial valuation knowledge (inc. DCF, comps, etc.), and superior financial modelling ability.

Experience in negotiating and interpreting commercial agreements and contracts.

An ability to read and analyse financial reports and statements, including the ability to interpret trends in margins, profitability, etc.

Project management and deal execution experience.

Advanced skills in MS Office Tools, particularly Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

Develop and present investment cases for internal committee approvals.

Track record of establishing effective stakeholder relationships across multiple levels of an organisation

Thriving in a fast paced highly ambiguous environment

Motivation, challenge, innovation, a strong desire to learn and grow, especially in our fast paced and challenging environment

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

The Investment Performance Analyst works in Consumer & Products Team within the bp Pulse organisation, playing a key role in overseeing a portfolio of investments through regular financial forecasting, reporting and operational metrics tracking for decision support and regular leadership reviews.

A self-starter, liaising with management teams from start-up and early stage businesses, reviewing business and investment plans and building detailed valuation models for portfolio companies. This role is important to helping bp Pulse achieve its mission for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.