Investment Reporting Analyst

Job summary

BP Pension Trustees Limited (BPPTL) is a corporate trustee responsible for the managing of the BP Pension Fund (a UK defined benefit scheme) in accordance with the Trust Deed and Rules, any relevant policies agreed with BP p.l.c. and applicable legislation. In essence, BPPTL exists to ensure the Fund is run properly so as to protect and pay the pensions and related benefits which members have built up. This includes but is not limited to such functions as establishing investment strategy, appointing fund managers and oversight of those fund managers, ensuring benefits are paid, actuarial valuation and annual scheme accounts preparation. Various fund managers will manage the schemes assets which include investments in asset classes such as listed equity, property, private equity, derivatives and a wide array of fixed income asset types.

Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

BP Pension Trustees Limited (BPPTL) is a corporate trustee responsible for the managing of the BP Pension Fund (a UK defined benefit scheme) in accordance with the Trust Deed and Rules, any relevant policies agreed with BP p.l.c. and applicable legislation. In essence, BPPTL exists to ensure the Fund is run properly so as to protect and pay the pensions and related benefits which members have built up. This includes but is not limited to such functions as establishing investment strategy, appointing fund managers and oversight of those fund managers, ensuring benefits are paid, actuarial valuation and annual scheme accounts preparation.Various fund managers will manage the schemes assets which include investments in asset classes such as listed equity, property, private equity, derivatives and a wide array of fixed income asset types.



Job Description:

The BPPTL investment reporting team is responsible for performance and valuation reporting across the whole Pension Fund. You will be in a multi-faceted role, with primary responsibilities in the performance analysis and reporting space, however, this position also has a strong commercial focus across the whole pension fund business involving interaction with portfolio managers, senior partners of the fund, external fund managers and suppliers as well as driving value for money within the scheme. As such it would suit you if you have an investment reporting, fund accounting or performance analyst background looking to expand proficiency into a broader view of the asset management industry.

Key Accountabilities:

Effectively manage internal and external partnerships

Lead on development and ongoing provision of a streamlined and robust end to end performance and valuation analysis and reporting service and recommend and implement changes to systems and processes whilst looking to add new value in line with industry standard process

Provide oversight and analysis of fund accounting and performance reporting produced by the third party fund administrator on a daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis

Deliver insightful MI to BPPTL collaborators to support key decision making within the business

Support the year end statutory accounting process, regulatory reporting and audits for the BP Pension Fund

Ensure that queries received by the team are understood clearly and resolved to a high standard of quality

Strive for continuous improvement in content and process and support ad hoc projects.

Desired Experience:

Prior experience working within the fund management industry within an investment reporting, fund accounting and/or performance analyst type role

Confident user of MS Excel/Spreadsheets

Creative approach to problem solving

Demonstrable business partnering skills via effective internal and external relationship management

Solid understanding of performance analysis and calculation methodologies and their impacts on performance reporting.

Good understanding of different asset classes (fixed income, equities and derivatives)

Experience of working on yearend financial flows/process would be advantageous



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis, Influencing, Market Analysis, Performance management, Presenting, Problem Solving, Regional perspective, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.