Customers & Products



Finance Group



BP Pension Trustees Limited (BPPTL) is a corporate trustee responsible for the managing of the BP Pension Fund (a UK defined benefit scheme) in accordance with the Trust Deed and Rules, any relevant policies agreed with BP p.l.c. and applicable legislation. In essence, BPPTL exists to ensure the Fund is run properly so as to protect and pay the pensions and related benefits which members have built up. This includes but is not limited to such functions as establishing investment strategy, appointing fund managers and oversight of those fund managers, ensuring benefits are paid, actuarial valuation and annual scheme accounts preparation.

Various fund managers will manage the schemes assets which include investments in asset classes such as listed equity, property, private equity, derivatives and a wide array of fixed income asset types.

The BPPTL investment reporting team is responsible for performance and valuation reporting across the whole Pension Fund. You will be in a multi-faceted role, with primary responsibilities in the performance and valuation reporting space, however, this position also has a strong commercial focus across the whole pension fund business involving interaction with senior collaborators of the fund, external fund managers and suppliers as well as driving value for money within the scheme. As such it would suit you if you have an investment reporting, fund accounting or performance reporting/analyst background looking to expand abilities into a broader view of the asset management industry.

You will report into the Head of Investment Reporting who reports to the Chief Financial Officer. As an Investment Reporting Analyst you will work closely with another Investment Reporting Analyst and Senior Investment Reporting Analyst who also report to the Head of Investment Reporting.

Effective internal team member management within BPPTL including the Senior Manager - Investment Strategy, Senior Manager - Hedging, Senior multi-asset multi-manager (growth), Senior multi-asset multi manager (credit) and Senior Manager - Responsible Investment along with external collaborator management of 3rd party fund administrator and external fund managers.

Lead on development and ongoing provision of a streamlined and robust end to end performance and valuation reporting service on a daily, monthly and quarterly basis and recommend and implement changes to systems and processes.

Oversight of fund accounting and performance reporting produced by the 3rd party Fund Administrator on a daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis

Provision of insightful MI when requested (performance and valuation) to BPPTL collaborators to support key decision making within the business

Supporting the year end statutory accounting process, regulatory reporting and audits for the BP Pension Fund

Ensure that queries received by the team are understood clearly and resolved to a high standard of quality

Strive for continuous improvement in content and process and support ad hoc projects.

A smaller element of the role will be supporting the daily and weekly tasks relating to maintaining the accounting records of the private equity and property asset classes

You will need to build positive relationships within BPPTL, with external fund managers, the 3rd party administrator, and within BP. This is a success criteria for the role.

The business model is constantly evolving both in terms of asset allocation and accounting/reporting solutions used, therefore you should be comfortable with managing change.

In recent years the Fund’s structure has changed with a number of new external managers, new asset classes and a sizeable proportion of the Fund hedged to the Fund’s liabilities. The monitoring of the valuation and performance of these asset classes can be complex and requires understanding and ideally experience of financial instruments.

Systems – the investment reporting team primarily uses its 3rd party administrator’s portal for reporting and analysis, however, greater automation opportunities are an increasing focus.

There will be a requirement to prioritise multiple work demands, at times in a time-pressurised environment.

Prior experience working within the fund management industry within an investment reporting, fund accounting and/or performance reporting role

Ability to deliver with minimum supervision and act on your own initiative

Creative approach to problem solving

Proven business partnering skills via effective internal and external collaborator relationship management

Good understanding of performance calculation methodologies and their impacts on performance reporting.

Good understanding of different asset classes (fixed income, equities and derivatives)

Able to challenge current processes and standards and to develop new standardised techniques or approaches to improve the efficiency of the processes

Flexible and enquiring approach

Bias towards excellence

Highly numerate and strong attention to detail

Logical approach to solving complicated problems

Advanced/experienced Excel user

Previous experience in an investment reporting role

Qualified or part qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA, CIMA or equivalent)

CFA qualified or part-qualified

Other investment industry related qualifications or part qualifications relevant to valuations or performance

This role is not a FCA Controlled Function although operates within an FCA regulated environment.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



