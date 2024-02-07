Investment Risk Analyst

Job Family Group:Finance Group
BP Pension Trustees Limited (‘the Trustee’) is the corporate trustee that manages the BP Pension Fund (‘the Fund’), BP’s UK defined benefit pension fund. The Fund, with assets of ~ £19bn and 65,000 members, is one of the largest private sector pension funds in the UK. It is closed to new entrants but open to future accrual.
Key Accountabilities:
Produce investment risk analysis
Create and coordinate investment reports for CIOT/IC/Board/BPIM on a regular basis with the help of other analysts where required
Develop and enhance risk reports to facilitate investment decision-making
Model existing and new asset classes and their appropriate benchmarks in the risk system UBS Delta; create custom solutions where required
Enhance data input and reconciliation process to ensure high quality data in the risk system
Attend external and BPIM investment manager meetings to understand their investment strategies and risks
Drive agenda for CIOT meetings and ensure meetings run smoothly and are documented appropriately
Support the CIO, investment risk manager and other team members as required
Take ownership of the reporting system Backstop and improve efficiencies
Collaborate with the wider Fund and CIOT including the Investment Strategy, Multi-Manager and Responsible Investment teams on relevant projects
Key Challenges:
Management and timely delivery of committee papers
Ensure accurate analysis and insightful, concise reporting to the Board and Investment Committee
Working with multiple partners
Key Requirements:
Experience and interest in investment risk across asset classes
Strong numerical and analytical skills
Excellent Excel / Database skills
Good writing style, verbal and written communication
Ability to work accurately and in an organised manner
Great teammate with good interpersonal skills
Willingness to be flexible in order to meet deadlines
Good understanding of investment processes, security types and financial market data and analytics
BP’s values, particularly the courage to speak up
Batchelor or business qualifications or equivalent University degree
Desirable Criteria:
Working towards a professional qualification
Experience of risk data, model and system
Experience using UBS Delta
Exposure to Investment management
Experience of programming
Why join us?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analysis and modelling, Data visualization and interpretation, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Investment Management, Investment Risk, Investment Risk Management, Management Reporting
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.