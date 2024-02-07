Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Investment Risk Analyst

Investment Risk Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075067
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

BP Pension Trustees Limited (‘the Trustee’) is the corporate trustee that manages the BP Pension Fund (‘the Fund’), BP’s UK defined benefit pension fund. The Fund, with assets of ~ £19bn and 65,000 members, is one of the largest private sector pension funds in the UK. It is closed to new entrants but open to future accrual.

We develop and implement strategic solutions to meet the needs of our stakeholders. We have an open and inclusive culture, with a strong emphasis on collaboration .

The Chief Investment Officer Team (“CIOT”) sits within the Trustee Executive team. The team supports the Trustee, and its primary function is to develop the investment strategy and monitor the Fund’s assets on behalf of the Trustee.

The Investment Risk Analyst role is required to support the Fund’s investment risk analysis and manage the investment reporting process including collating and coordinating the Board, Investment Committee (“IC”) and BP Investment Management Limited (BPIM, the internal regulated entity) papers. The principal focus of the role is to maintain excellent risk analysis and investment reporting in an efficient and timely manner. The investment risk analyst will drive forward enhancements in the risk system.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Produce investment risk analysis

  • Create and coordinate investment reports for CIOT/IC/Board/BPIM on a regular basis with the help of other analysts where required

  • Develop and enhance risk reports to facilitate investment decision-making

  • Model existing and new asset classes and their appropriate benchmarks in the risk system UBS Delta; create custom solutions where required

  • Enhance data input and reconciliation process to ensure high quality data in the risk system

  • Attend external and BPIM investment manager meetings to understand their investment strategies and risks

  • Drive agenda for CIOT meetings and ensure meetings run smoothly and are documented appropriately

  • Support the CIO, investment risk manager and other team members as required

  • Take ownership of the reporting system Backstop and improve efficiencies

  • Collaborate with the wider Fund and CIOT including the Investment Strategy, Multi-Manager and Responsible Investment teams on relevant projects

Key Challenges:

  • Management and timely delivery of committee papers

  • Ensure accurate analysis and insightful, concise reporting to the Board and Investment Committee

  • Working with multiple partners

Key Requirements:

  • Experience and interest in investment risk across asset classes

  • Strong numerical and analytical skills

  • Excellent Excel / Database skills

  • Good writing style, verbal and written communication

  • Ability to work accurately and in an organised manner

  • Great teammate with good interpersonal skills

  • Willingness to be flexible in order to meet deadlines

  • Good understanding of investment processes, security types and financial market data and analytics

  • BP’s values, particularly the courage to speak up

  • Batchelor or business qualifications or equivalent University degree

Desirable Criteria:

  • Working towards a professional qualification

  • Experience of risk data, model and system

  • Experience using UBS Delta

  • Exposure to Investment management

  • Experience of programming

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!


Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Data visualization and interpretation, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Investment Management, Investment Risk, Investment Risk Management, Management Reporting


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

