BP Pension Trustees Limited (‘the Trustee’) is the corporate trustee that handles the BP Pension Fund (‘the Fund’), BP’s UK defined benefit pension fund. The Fund, with assets of ~ £20bn and 65,000 members, is one of the largest private sector pension funds in the UK. We are looking for dynamic individual to join the Trustee Executive team, where we develop and implement strategic solutions to meet the needs of our stakeholders. We have an open and inclusive culture, with a strong emphasis on teamwork. The Chief Investment Officer Team (“CIOT”) sits within the Trustee Executive team. The team supports the Trustee and its primary function is to develop the investment strategy and monitor the Fund’s assets on behalf of the Trustee. The Investment Strategy Analyst will report to the Senior Manager, Investment Strategy, who reports to the CIO and be, firstly, responsible for monitoring the implementation of the investment strategy using external advisers as necessary and secondly, in conjunction with the Investment Strategy Manager and CIO assist in determining the investment strategy of the Fund. This would include assisting the Investment Strategy Manager in determining the most appropriate investment management arrangements using asset -liability modelling and ensuring they are in place as well as monitoring and reviewing those arrangements and for advising the Trustee on relevant investment policies and topics as required.

Investment Strategy Implementation

Monitoring the past performance of the Fund’s portfolio relative to the benchmark and recommend any required action.

Monitoring the prospective performance of the portfolio relative to the required performance necessary to deliver the Fund’s objectives, recommending action to the Investment Strategy Manager.

Supporting the implementation of Trustee decisions on pension investment strategy and risk management, including reviewing legal documentation and the transition of assets between different asset classes / fund managers.

Assisting the Investment Strategy Manager on one-off projects, including complex transactions involving derivative strategies.

Taking ownership of the cash flow process and handling the cash flow and liquidity requirements of the Fund.

Investment Strategy Development

Supporting the development of suitable high level investment strategies to meet the Fund’s objectives using ALM modelling and scenario analysis.

In conjunction with the Investment Strategy Manager, develop suitable flight plans, optimal model portfolios and hedging programmes to meet the Fund’s objectives taking into account ESG considerations.

Identify areas of pension investment and risk management for further research / analysis and help to develop tractable solutions.

Analysing potential new asset classes and how they can best be accessed by the Fund.​

Documentation & Control Environment

Ensure that the Fund’s manager investment guidelines and side letters are fit for purpose at all times. Prepare manager instructions for strategy implementation.

Reviewing data and analysis provided by external parties, maintaining the Fund’s Risk and Return Framework and ensuring that all metrics are correctly gathered.

Assisting in developing and documenting the CIO report for the Trustee Executive team.

Preparing Investment Strategy Management Update report for the Investment Committee.

Preparing add-hoc presentation materials for the Investment Committee/Trustee Board.

Key Challenges

Ensure ALM modelling system is used effectively in developing the investment strategy. Awareness of market conditions and of assumptions used in models and advice used by the team; particularly awareness of key reliance and sensitivity to assumptions.

Ensure the monitoring of the investment strategy implementation in an efficient and timely manner & providing detailed insight into the Fund’s investment performance to the Investment Strategy Manager.

Key Requirements

Bachelor or business qualifications or equivalent University degree

The role holder will require a solid understanding of core investment asset classes and have some understanding of the knowledge and skills in respect to more complicated and esoteric investments.

Ability to focus on broader strategic objectives is key and knowing how specific components of the role interact with other parts of the portfolio is crucial.

Good written and verbal communication skills are required to communicate with stakeholders who have different backgrounds, knowledge and understanding.

Good quantitative and qualitative analytical mind with the ability to take a wide range of views and data and bring it together into a coherent view.

Ability to establish and maintain a clear and robust process.

Excellent investment analysis software user.

BP’s values, particularly the courage to speak up and One Team, i.e. collaborative and effective team working.

High standard expected around deliverables such as investment policy documentation and IC/ Board papers

Building strong positive relationships across experienced stakeholders.

Should be comfortable in tackling projects outside BAU workload. Able to develop suitable solutions to fit scenarios where an existing approach does not exist.

Desirable criteria

CFA Charter-holder or equivalent or being prepared working towards a professional qualification

Experience in ALM modelling

This role is not under the Senior Managers Certification Regime and therefore not FCA regulated.

