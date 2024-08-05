Investor Relations Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The objective of Investor Relations (IR) is to enable the most effective two-way communication between bp and the financial community to support growth in long-term shareholder value.

Investor Relations seeks to deliver this objective by:

Providing leading and integrated financial markets communication

Undertaking a program of world class investor engagement

Acting as a trusted advisor to executives and the board

An ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with changing priorities and work scope, as well as excellent relationship management and customer service skills are essential.

The role will provide exposure to many parts of the bp group and offers a great opportunity to learn and develop further within the organization.

This role is part of the North America Investor Relations (NAIR) team and is located in Houston, TX.

Key Accountabilities

Coordinating execution activities relating to investor engagement

Use Nasdaq’s system (IR Insights) to record events and meeting notes and to download investor profiles and other information for use in exec engagement briefs.

Provides calendar management for in-person and virtual investor events.

Executes all logistics associated with investor events, including (i) booking flights, hotels, car service, meeting rooms and catering requirements, (ii) coordinating security and check-in requirements, (iii) providing ‘meet & greet’ service and (iv) coordinating and troubleshooting all IT requirements.

Provides day-to-day tactical support for investor events.

Build key relationships and an understanding of Investor Relations

Develop and maintain working relationships and interactions, including at the highest levels of the organization, internal and external to bp.

Collaborates with others to improve processes and influence outcomes. Acts as a resource to the team to resolve issues and achieve goals.

Develop comprehensive knowledge of appropriate IR and bp policies, practices and procedures.

Calendar management & processing expense claims

Provides frontline service and triaging of all incoming phone calls to, and requests of, the NAIR team.

Supports the organization of, and coordinates the logistics for, internal IR team events and activities, internal outreach activities and other internal requests of the IR team.

Leads IT support and other adhoc general administration activities, as required.



Essential Education & Experience

Associates Degree with a minimum 10 years of relevant work experience

Self-starter, who can take initiative to assist team members where possible; Capable of working independently with limited supervision

Excellent relationship management and customer service skills maintaining a high level of professionalism at all times

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication skills

Strong ‘one team’ player – ability to effectively co-operate and communicate internally across bp (including executive offices, different segments and the global IR team) and externally with investors.

Intermediate to advanced computer skills including MS Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook), templates, mail merge, letter formatting, slide master, One Note and use of Teams.

Ability to be discrete when dealing with confidential/secret matters

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.