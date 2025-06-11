Investor Relations Senior Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

The objective of Investor Relations (IR) is to enable the most effective two-way communication between bp and the financial community to support growth in long-term shareholder value.

Investor Relations seeks to deliver this objective by:

Providing leading and integrated financial markets communication

Undertaking a program of world class investor engagement

Acting as a trusted advisor to executives and the board

An ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with changing priorities and work scope, as well as excellent relationship management and customer service skills are essential.

The role will provide exposure to many parts of the bp group and offers a great opportunity to learn and develop further within the organization.

This role is located in Houston.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Leadership

Lead processes involving large, global teams during the preparation of investor materials for external disclosure

Provide mentorship and guidance to others within and outside of the IR team

Communicate with the financial community

Unique delegation of authority to speak to investors and research analysts on behalf of bp to effectively advise on company strategy, quarterly results, news flow and investor proposition

Listen and communicate with the external financial community, consolidating feedback that is actionable and well understood by the team and management

Lead extensive in-person and virtual engagement with current shareholders and the broader investment community.

Maintain regular engagement with sell side, accountable for ensuring that bp guidance and trading statements are well understood, and their forecasts are being shared in a timely manner with bp for consensus purposes

Hold strong internal and external relationships

Support the IR leadership team as a trusted advisor to senior management

Accountable for developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key internal stakeholders - ARC, PPM, Regions, C&EA, Legal, M&A, SS&V, Exec offices, Treasury, CoSec.

Develop and maintain effective working relationships with key external stakeholders – sellside analysts, corporate brokers, share register provider

Disseminate external market intelligence as required including providing external feedback to the businesses and functions

Financial analysis

Lead on developing concise responses to the financial community to inbound inquiries on bp press releases, SEA, Annual Report and Databook

Accountable for the process of building and maintaining IR financial models of bp businesses, effectively guiding the IR team, and leveraging appropriate resources

Accountable for IR input, review and proof-pointing of draft materials ahead of external disclosure, including working closely with C&EA on strategic press releases

Lead content creation for IR events

Lead on content creation of materials for recurring and non-recurring IR events including quarterly results, trading statement and strategy update presentations

Effectively manage key working relationships with business segments and key functions to facilitate the development of high quality presentations to the financial community along with executive briefing materials.

Lead on development of content and seamless execution of investor events including investor days, webcasts and site visits

Drive continuous Improvement

Drive for continuous improvement of IR products and to modernise and simplify processes – including through automation and digitization.

Lead on delivering IR process improvement

Develop comprehensive knowledge of appropriate IR and bp policies, practices and procedures in addition to bp strategy and IR talking points

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE / JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree and relevant work experience preferred

Highly numerate, with the ability to prepare and review financial models and perform financial analysis. Deep understanding of financial reports

Ability to lead people, projects and processes as desired

Gravitas and well-developed communication and interpersonal skills. Comfortable in working and communicating with senior leadership

Excellent relationship management and customer service skills

Deep business knowledge in at least one of bp’s business segments or group functions

Good understanding of capital markets is desired

Outstanding ‘one team’ player – ability to effectively co-operate and network across bp (including executive offices, different Segments and the global IR team) and externally with investors.

An ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with changing priorities and work scope

Ability to propose innovative approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools

Growth mindset and willingness to embrace change

Ability to be discrete when dealing with confidential/secret matters

ESSENTIAL BEHAVIORS

Create a one team approach within IR, championing bp’s ‘Who We Are’: Follow and uphold the rules and standards of bp, hold others to account for doing the same thing. Listen carefully and consider different perspectives. Create an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity. Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion. Foster learning, the sharing of knowledge and continuous improvement. Speak out when something is not right and be prepared to say "no" or "stop" when necessary.



Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



